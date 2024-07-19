Cybersecurity in Banking and Payments Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Identify Leaders and Laggards Across Payments, Retail Banking, and Wealth Management

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Cybersecurity in Banking and Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Total cybersecurity market across the banking sector will be worth $25.1 billion in 2027, having grown at a compound annual growth rate of 15.2% from $12.3 billion in 2022.

This report explores the impact of cybersecurity in the banking space. It includes an overview of the cybersecurity value chain, explores the key challenges faced by the sector, provides case studies of cybersecurity solutions used in banking, examines market size and growth forecasts, and discusses the key players in the space.



Cybersecurity is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks. Banks have become goldmines for malicious actors as they not only safeguard customer funds but also hold a plethora of sensitive customer data. The rapid evolution of digital banking and the growing number of interconnected devices has resulted in customers finding it easier to manage their finances through online channels, exposing banking companies to increasing levels of cyber threats. The impact of cyberattacks on banks can be catastrophic, so stronger measures will be needed to counter the continuously evolving cyberthreat landscape.



Scope

Cybersecurity efforts in the banking sector are split among those that are mandated by regulations, those that are considered to be best practices, and emerging technologies and initiatives.

Many cybersecurity regulations in the banking sector overlap, creating challenges for banks in dedicating resources towards compliance.

CISOs are critical to a bank's cyber-resilience as they work to understand cyber threats and vulnerabilities and communicate this to key stakeholders across the company.

Banks are also proactively exploring the prospect of using new technologies and initiatives alongside existing security controls to improve their risk postures and protect against potential future threats. Examples of these technologies include artificial intelligence, biometric identification, behavioral science, and quantum computing.

