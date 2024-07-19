|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|07/24/2024
|07/24/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,530
|3,480
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.780
|/
|8.490
|100.550
|/
|6.920
|Total Number of Bids Received
|35
|26
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,780
|5,780
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|25
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|25
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.780
|/
|8.490
|100.550
|/
|6.920
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.945
|/
|8.420
|100.700
|/
|6.900
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.780
|/
|8.490
|100.550
|/
|6.920
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.852
|/
|8.460
|100.646
|/
|6.910
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.945
|/
|8.420
|100.700
|/
|6.900
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.480
|/
|8.620
|100.400
|/
|6.940
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.781
|/
|8.490
|100.569
|/
|6.920
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.43
|1.66
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management