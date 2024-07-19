Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 07/24/202407/24/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,5303,480
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.780/8.490100.550/6.920
Total Number of Bids Received 3526
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,7805,780
Total Number of Successful Bids 2516
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2516
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.780/8.490100.550/6.920
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.945/8.420100.700/6.900
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.780/8.490100.550/6.920
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.852/8.460100.646/6.910
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.945/8.420100.700/6.900
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.480/8.620100.400/6.940
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.781/8.490100.569/6.920
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.431.66