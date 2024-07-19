JSC Latvijas Gāze: Election of the Management Board

Due to the expiration of the term of office of the Board members, under the resolution of July 18, 2024 of the Council from August 16, 2024 Aigars Kalvītis, Elita Dreimane, Denis Emelyanov and Egīls Lapsalis have been re-elected members of the Board of JSC “Latvijas Gāze for the term of office of one year.



Aigars Kalvītis will continue as Chairman and Denis Emelyanov will continue as Vice-Chairman of the Board respectively.

Board of JSC "Latvijas Gāze"

About AS “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.