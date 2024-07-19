Sports Medicine Market to Surpass USD 12.04 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 5.6% CAGR Growth | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Sports Medicine Market will attain a value of USD 12.04 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Performance of an athlete is of paramount importance for any sport and sports medicine improves just that. Rapidly increasing demand for better sports medicine and growing spending of athletes on different products to enhance their performance contributes to high demand for sports medicine. Growing investments in sports medicine and R&D will also bolster market growth in the future.

Sports Medicine Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.78 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 12.04 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Injury Type, End-use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration of digital health to create unique offerings Key Market Drivers Growing interest and participation of people in different types of sports



Fracture and Ligament Injuries are Common in Almost All Sports Thereby Making it the Most Lucrative Segment

Increasing participation of new people in sports has also resulted in an upsurge in the incidence of several sports injuries. Most of these injuries result in fractures or ligament tears, which is why sports medicine that treats the same accounts for most revenue generation. From regenerative medicine to novel drugs, almost all aspects of medicine are being explored by sports medicine companies developing fracture and ligament repair products.

Demand for Sports Medicine to Treat Ankle and Foot Injuries is Slated to Rise at a Robust Pace

Almost every sport that man can participate in involves the use of feet and ankles. With more and more people competing in sports, the incidence of ankle and foot injuries is projected to increase at a notable pace in the future. This is why most sports medicine companies should target this segment to ensure good business growth over the coming years.

High Popularity of Multiple Sports Coupled with High Investments in Medicine R&D Help North America Dominate Market

Sports of all kinds are huge in North America in some or the other way. Growing emphasis on health is pushing people to perform more outdoor activities and partake in sports as well, which is helping sports medicine demand in this region. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure and the high availability of novel sports medicine products will also boost the market share of this region in the long run.



Sports Medicine Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising emphasis on improving athlete's performance

Growing participation and interest of people in sports

Advancements in sports medicine research

Restraints

High costs of sports medicine products and procedures

Lenghthy and stringent regulatory approval process for sports medicine products

Dearth of skilled professionals to administer and prescribe sports medicine



Prominent Players in Sports Medicine Market

The following are the Top Sports Medicine Companies

Arthrex

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

DJO Global

Breg Inc.

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

Össur

DePuy Synthes Companies (a Johnson & Johnson company)

Cramer Products Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Sports Medicine Market Report



What drives the global sports medicine market growth?

Who are the leading sports medicine providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for sports medicine in the world?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising participation of people in sports, high incidence of sports injuries, advancements in sports medicine research), restraints (stringent regulatory mandates for development and approval, high costs of sports medicine treatments and products), and opportunities (integration of digital health solutions to create innovative new sports medicine), influencing the growth of Sports Medicine market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Sports Medicine market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.



