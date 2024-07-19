$1.5 Billion Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Markets - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030: Aging Global Population Expands Opportunities

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the OAB therapeutics market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in drug formulation and delivery systems are making treatments more effective and user-friendly, thereby driving demand. The aging global population, which is more susceptible to OAB, is significantly expanding the addressable market. Increased awareness and diagnosis rates of OAB, fueled by educational campaigns and improved diagnostic tools, are leading to higher treatment adoption.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, which are risk factors for OAB, is contributing to market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce novel therapeutics with superior efficacy and safety profiles. The integration of digital health solutions is enhancing patient engagement and adherence to treatment regimens.

Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and healthcare infrastructure improvements, particularly in emerging markets, are supporting market expansion. The collective impact of these factors is fostering robust growth in the OAB therapeutics market, ensuring better management and improved quality of life for affected individuals.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anticholinergics Therapy segment, which is expected to reach US$614.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.1%. The Neurostimulation Therapy segment is also set to grow at 2.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $332.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $290.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Global Population Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for OAB Therapeutics

Innovations in Drug Delivery Systems Propel Growth in OAB Treatment Solutions

Personalized Medicine Throws the Spotlight on Tailored OAB Therapeutic Approaches

Advances in Neuromodulation Techniques Strengthen Business Case for Non-Pharmacological Interventions

Increased Awareness and Diagnosis Rates Drive Adoption of OAB Treatments

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Generates Demand for OAB Therapeutics

Integration of Digital Health Technologies Accelerates Demand for Real-Time Symptom Management

Development of Combination Therapies Enhance Comprehensive Symptom Control

Improved Diagnostic Tools Enhanced Early Detection and Treatment

Technological Advancements in Extended-Release Formulations Sustain Growth in OAB Market

Consumer Preference for Non-Invasive Treatments Expands Market for Alternative Therapies

Economic Burden of Untreated OAB Fuels Demand for Effective Management Solutions

Impact of Telemedicine Services on Enhancing Patient Access and Treatment Compliance

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 34 Featured):

Allergan PLC

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Recordati SpA

Speciality European Pharma Ltd.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

