Bismuth Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Focus on Recycling and Sustainable Practices, Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry, Expansion Applications in Metallurgy

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bismuth - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bismuth is estimated at US$429.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$634.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Moreover, innovations in bismuth alloys and compounds are expanding its use in electronic devices and as a component in automatic sprinkler systems, where bismuth`s low melting point allows for rapid response to heat. The evolving electronics industry, aiming for more efficient and compact devices, finds these properties increasingly beneficial. Overall, the growing scope of applications, coupled with a shift towards non-toxic materials and advanced phasrmaceutical uses, is shaping the future of the bismuth market, promising continued expansion and diversification.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Bismuth Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Bismuth Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bismuth Oxide segment, which is expected to reach US$235.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Bismuth Oxychloride-BiOCI segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $114.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to reach $142.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 5N Plus Inc., BASF SE, Geotech International B.V., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $429.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $634.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bismuth - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector

Advancements in Bismuth-Based Alloys and Compounds

Impact of Environmental Regulations on Bismuth Production

Rising Use in Eco-Friendly and Non-Toxic Applications

Expansion of the Electronics and Semiconductor Industries

Innovations in Bismuth-Based Catalysts and Chemicals

Growing Applications in the Medical Devices Sector

Increasing Focus on Recycling and Sustainable Practices

Urbanization and Industrialization in Emerging Markets

Role of Digitalization and Automation in Bismuth Mining

Expansion of Bismuth Applications in Metallurgy

Rising Importance of Lead-Free Soldering in Electronics

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 23 Featured)

5N Plus Inc.

BASF SE

Geotech International B.V.

Industrias Penoles S.A.B de C.V.

Orrion Chemicals Bischem (OCB)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alre8i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment