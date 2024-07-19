UPDATE -- Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $349,000 or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2023 of $529,000 or $0.86 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $617,000 for 2024 compared to $1,127,000 for 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.01 compared to $1.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $249.6 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2023 of $253.2 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2024 were $211.7 million compared to total deposits of $216.2 million at June 30, 2023. The company paid a total of $0.90 per share in dividends in the first half of 2024 compared to $3.40 in 2023. This included a special dividend of $2.50 per share in 2023.



The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all, or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.





LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 06/30/24 06/30/23 Total assets $249,611 $253,185 Loans receivable, net 170,147 167,465 Allowance for loan losses 2,885 2,947 Cash and cash equivalents 7,203 7,967 Securities available for sale 26,851 30,047 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 29,419 32,487 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,148 Equity Investment - - Deposits 211,739 216,364 FHLB Borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,471 Shareholders’ equity 20,870 19,309 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities (6,893) (8,159) Shares O/S end of period 611,822 613,381 Non-accrual loans 392 603 Real Estate Owned - -





Quarter ended 6/30 Six months ended 6/30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $3,130 $2,725 $6,042 $5,241 Interest expense 1,613 1,079 3,087 1,923 Net interest income 1,517 1,646 2,955 3,319 Provision for loan losses -49 - -49 - Net interest income after provision 1,566 1,646 3,004 3,319 Gain on sale of Investments - - - - Gain on sale of loans 110 44 161 47 Gain on sale of REO - - - - Total other income 291 287 532 547 Gain (loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 177 215 353 486 Gain on BOLI Settlement - - - - Total general, admin. & other expense 1,786 1,591 3,440 3,130 Earnings before income taxes 358 601 610 1,269 Income tax expense 9 72 -7 142 Net earnings $349 $529 $617 $1,127 Basic earnings per share $0.57 $0.86 $1.01 $1.84 Diluted earnings per share $0.57 $0.86 $1.01 $1.84 Weighted average shares o/s diluted 611,822 613,381 611,822 613,381

