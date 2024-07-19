eXp Realty Names Troy Palmquist Vice President of Growth and Product Marketing

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has named Troy Palmquist Vice President of Growth and Product Marketing, responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at attracting, recruiting and retaining top-tier real estate agents.



With an extensive background in real estate marketing and brokerage development, Palmquist will also oversee the promotion of various divisions across eXp including Commercial, and Land & Ranch. He will lead a team of expert product marketers responsible for program development and adoption, ensuring eXp agents have access to the best products and programs in the industry to grow their business.

“Troy’s leadership and deep understanding of the real estate industry will be invaluable as we continue to scale our marketing strategy and support our agents,” said Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer at eXp Realty. “His passion for the industry and agent success aligns perfectly with our mission and values.”

Palmquist brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in both independent and franchise brokerage environments. Through his innovative approach and commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, he has successfully launched and grown multiple brokerages, sold thousands of residential properties and founded two independent brokerages.

“I am honored to be part of eXp Realty, a true category disruptor in the real estate industry,” said Palmquist. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and innovation, and to support our agents in achieving their highest potential. It's amazing how one conversation can change your life. I am incredibly grateful for the leadership at eXp and I love being part of this company.”

