Sify Q1 Earnings Call deferred due to outage on vendor platform

CHENNAI, India, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider, today announced that that due to technical issues on the teleconference vendor platform, the earning call slated for July 19, 2024 at 8.30 AM ET (today) could not be conducted. The company regrets the inconvenience caused but the circumstances were entirely beyond the company’s control.



The company further assures investors that it will announce a new date for the earning call at the earliest as soon as these issues are sorted.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

