LAKE (LAK3) Announces Strategic Partnership with Premier League Club Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Jean Hugues Gavarini, CEO and Co-founder at LAKE (left) & Russell Jones, GM - Marketing and Commercial Growth at Wolves FC (right)

Geneva, Switzerland , July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAKE (LAK3), a blockchain-based company focused on transforming the global water economy, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (Wolves). This collaboration aims to leverage the Premier League's global reach to raise awareness about LAKE’s mission to democratize access to the water economy through blockchain technology.

The official signing ceremony took place at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on July 8, 2024. The partnership aligns Wolves' strong community engagement and international presence with LAKE's goals, enhancing visibility and engagement in global markets for both entities.

Jean-Hugues Gavarini, CEO and Co-Founder of LAKE, stated, "This partnership with Wolves is a significant step towards achieving our mission of unlocking access to clean water and to the water economy. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to working together to create a better future as part of the pack.”

Gavarini added, "With a leading Premier League team joining our mission to address water scarcity, we are setting an incredible precedent by displaying how the convergence of sport and blockchain technology can positively impact global initiatives off the field.”

Russel Jones, Wolves’ General Manager for Marketing and Commercial Growth said about the partnership: “We’re thrilled to welcome LAKE to our growing family of commercial partners. From the first meeting with the LAKE team, we’ve been impressed with their passion and enthusiasm for the project and we’re looking forward to kicking off a new Premier League season together.”

For fans and followers of the Premier League, this alliance highlights the opportunity to join a new water economy, aligning with LAKE’s mission to unlock access to water while emphasising sustainability and social responsibility. The initiative showcases how innovative collaborations can address global challenges like water scarcity by demonstrating the practical application of blockchain technology in solving real-world problems.

LAKE and Wolves share a commitment to making a positive impact. Just as Wolves' "One Pack One Planet" initiative focuses on environmental stewardship, LAKE's "Donate" component highlights their dedication to social responsibility.

In the coming months, LAKE and Wolves will work on various community engagement projects and campaigns, furthering their commitment to making a positive impact. LAKE has recently announced its “Water Shop” platform, scheduled for release in late 2024, with future initiatives including expanding partnerships with water sources worldwide set to follow in Q3 of 2024.

About LAKE (LAK3):

LAKE is a RWA project leveraging blockchain technology to disrupt the current water economy. It is an innovative Web3 ecosystem facilitating fair and decentralized access to water worldwide. This is the first project to bring a clear, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem that will change the way we interact with water, from purchasing, selling, securing, donating and even becoming shareholders in water sources. With a mission to connect billions to water sources through Web3, LAKE sparks transformative change in how we perceive and manage this increasingly scarce vital resource.

Users can learn more about LAKE (LAK3) at https://LAK3.io

About Wolverhampton Wanderers FC:

Founded in 1877, Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) is one of the oldest and most respected football teams in England and currently compete in the Premier League, which is the world’s most watched league – available in 188 countries with a cumulative annual audience of 3.2 billion people.

In 1888, Wolves were one of the original 12 founders of the first ever professional football league, and just under 70 years later, in 1954, became pioneers of European football, introducing fans to floodlit matches against giants such as Spartak Moscow and Budapest Honvéd FC.

A 140-year history across all four divisions of English football has seen Wolves amass 17 major trophies, including 11 league titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups. In 2016, Wolves were acquired by Chinese consumer technology company Fosun International, and a return to the Premier League followed in 2018, followed by a top-eight finish in the Europa League and back-to-back seventh placed finishes at the top of English football.

LAKE Media Contact:

athraa@lunapr.io