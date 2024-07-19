Graphite Market Surges to USD 24.21 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 5.20% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Graphite Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 16.14 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.21 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Graphite Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~5.20% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Application

End-User Industry REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS AMG, Asbury Carbons, Eagle Graphite, EPM Group, GrafTech International Ltd., Graphite India Limited, Imersys, NIPPON GRAPHITE INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION, Qingdao Tennry Carbon Co., Ltd., SGL Carbon, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Syrah Resources Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Graphite Market Overview

Rising Demand from the Battery Industry: The graphite market is undergoing substantial growth as a result of the growing demand from the battery industry, particularly for lithium-ion batteries that are utilised in electric vehicles (EVs). The market is expanding as the demand for high-quality graphite for anodes in batteries increases globally as EV adoption accelerates.

Growth in Electronics and Renewable Energy: The graphite market is significantly influenced by the electronics and renewable energy sectors. Supporting sustained market growth amid technological advancements, graphite's superior thermal stability and conductivity render it indispensable in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and energy storage solutions.

Advancements in Graphite Applications: The market is being driven forward by advancements in graphite applications, including its use in advanced composites, refractories, and lubricants. These developments increase the adaptability of graphite and broaden its industrial applications, thereby generating new opportunities and increasing market demand.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Raw material prices are subject to fluctuations, which pose a challenge to the graphite market. The cost of natural graphite is subject to fluctuation, which has an impact on production expenses and profit margins. This uncertainty and potential market instability impede long-term growth prospects.

Environmental Regulations and Compliance: The graphite market is significantly impeded by stringent environmental regulations and compliance requirements. The mining and refining of graphite are subject to stringent environmental regulations, which may result in increased operational costs and the restriction of production capacities.

Synthetic Alternatives Competition: The natural graphite market is significantly impeded by the availability of synthetic graphite as an alternative. Industries seeking stable sources are attracted to synthetic graphite due to its consistent quality and supply reliability. However, this can divert demand from natural graphite and impact market growth.

Geographic Dominance:

The graphite market's development is substantially influenced by China's geographical dominance. China, the world's largest producer and exporter, maintains control over a significant portion of the global supply chain. This dominance allows China to exert control over pricing and availability, thereby presenting obstacles for other regions. Nevertheless, it also encourages investments in alternative sources and technologies in North America and Europe to reduce dependency, thereby fostering market diversification and potentially stabilising supply in the long term.

Graphite Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including AMG, Asbury Carbons, Eagle Graphite, EPM Group, GrafTech International Ltd., Graphite India Limited, Imersys, NIPPON GRAPHITE INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION, Qingdao Tennry Carbon Co., Ltd., SGL Carbon, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Syrah Resources Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Graphite Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Graphite Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Graphite Market into Application, End-User Industry, And Geography.

Graphite Market, by Application: Steel & Metal Manufacturing Batteries Lubricants & Greases Refractories Foundry Facings



Graphite Market, by End-User Industry: Automotive Electronics Aerospace Industrial Energy



Graphite Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



