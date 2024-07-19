Dime Announces New Westchester Branch

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced that it has received regulatory approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for its application to open a location in Westchester County, at 55 Church Street in White Plains.



Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime said “We are excited to announce the approval of our application for a new branch in White Plains. Our expansion into Westchester County is an important and logical next step in our growth plan. The ability to grow our footprint and serve customers in Westchester County is a tribute to Dime’s strength and stability for over 160 years. Our team in Westchester is led by Michael Maloney, who will focus on business customers and their owners, and John Murphy, who will focus on non-profit organizations. Both bankers have a deep history in the Westchester market and were integral to the growth of their prior institutions, including Hudson Valley Bank.”

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.5 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.