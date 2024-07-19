Ground Based Air Defence Systems Industry Research 2024-2032: Sophisticated Drones, Cruise Missiles, and Low-flying Aircraft Driving Market Demand and Technology Developments

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Based Air Defence Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of missile technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years: 2024-2032. It also examines the missile technology for military application markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.Throughout the report, we show how ground based missile technology is used today to add real value.

The recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have served as a stark reminder that the skies are no longer a sanctuary. Sophisticated drones, cruise missiles, and low-flying aircraft are posing a significant threat to ground forces and critical infrastructure. In response, a long-neglected capability is reclaiming its rightful place at the forefront of modern warfare: Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) systems. This chapter delves into the renewed importance of GBAD, exploring how these defensive shields are shaping the character of contemporary combat.

Covered in this study

Overview: Snapshot of the Ground Based Air Defense System tech in the military market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Ground Based Air Defense System market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Ground Based Air Defense System for Military Applications markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, and strategic initiatives. and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Who will benefit from this study?

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of Ground Based Air Defence System

3.3 Current technologies, research programmes, break-down of the GBAD subsystem

3.4 Important GBAD systems

3.4.1 MIM - 104 Patriot

3.4.2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)

3.4.3 Standard Missile 6 (SM-6)

3.4.4 S-500

3.4.5 HQ-9

3.4.6 IRIS-T SL

3.4.7 Skyranger 30

3.4.8 Tor

3.4.9 FIM 92 Stinger

3.4.10 Robotsystem 70 (RBS 70)

3.5 European Sky Shield Initiative

3.6 Future technologies

3.7 Latest trends and developments

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Ground based air defence system market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.3 Competitive landscape

4.4 Main market players overview

4.5 Recent product introductions overview

4.6 Supply Chain overview

4.7 Critical Raw Materials

4.8 Critical Technologies

4.9 Notable Events

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Forecast Factors

6 Country Analysis

6.1 USA

6.2 France

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 Germany

6.5 Sweden

6.6 Poland

6.7 Italy

6.8 Russia

6.9 China

6.10 India

6.11 Japan

6.12 Australia

6.13 Saudi Arabia

6.14 Turkiye

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ground Based Air Defence System market by Region overview

7.3 Ground Based Air Defence market Regions by Component

7.3.1 North America Ground Based Air Defence market by Component

7.3.2 Europe Ground Based Air Defence market by Component

7.3.3 APAC Ground Based Air Defence market by Component

7.3.4 Middle East & Africa Ground Based Air Defence market by Component

7.3.5 Latin America Ground Based Air Defence market by Component

7.4 Opportunity Analysis

7.4.1 By Region

8 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032 by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ground Based Air Defence system market by Component overview

8.3 Ground Based Air Defence System Component market by Region

8.3.1 Weapon System market by Region

8.3.2 Surveillance Radar market by Region

8.3.3 Command and Control System market by Region

8.3.4 Fire Control System market by Region

8.4 Ground Based Air Defence System Component market by Range

8.4.1 Weapon System market by Component

8.4.2 Surveillance Radar market by Component

8.4.3 Command & Control System market by Component

8.4.4 Fire Control System market by Component

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

8.5.1 By Component

9 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032 by Range

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ground Based Air Defence System market by Range overview

9.3 Ground Based Air Defence System Range market by Region

9.3.1 Medium- Range market by Region

9.3.2 SHORAD market by Region

9.3.3 Long-Range market by Region

9.3.4 VSHORAD market by Region

9.4 Ground Based Air Defence System Range market by Component

9.4.1 Medium-Range market by Component

9.4.2 SHORAD market by Component

9.4.3 Long-Range market by Component

9.4.4 VSHORAD market by Component

9.5 Opportunity Analysis

10 Impact Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact

10.2.1 Scenario I

10.2.2 Scenario II

11 Leading Companies

11.1 BAE Systems

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Ground Based Air Defence - Products and Services

11.1.3 Recent Developments and Contracts

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Boeing Co

11.3 Israel Aerospace Industries

11.4 Leonardo

11.5 Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

11.6 Lockheed Martin

11.7 MBDA Holdings

11.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.9 RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

11.10 THALES

11.11 Other companies of interest

11.11.1 Changchun Institute for Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, Changchun, Jilin, China

11.11.2 Denel Dynamics

11.11.3 Diehl Defence

11.11.4 General Atomics

11.11.5 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

11.11.6 Norinco

11.11.7 Qinetiq Group

11.11.8 Roketsan

11.11.9 Rheinmetall

11.11.10 Textron Defense Systems

12 Results and Conclusions

