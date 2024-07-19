Pencil Sharpeners: Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Featuring Analysis of 35 Major Companies - Adoption of Electric Pencil Sharpeners in Educational Institutions Expands Market Reach

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pencil Sharpeners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pencil Sharpeners was valued at an estimated US$810.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$909.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the pencil sharpener market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the continuing relevance of pencil-based activities in education and art, and consumer behavior towards functional and durable products. Innovations in sharpener technology, such as more durable blades and energy-efficient electric models, make these products appealing to schools and offices looking to invest in long-lasting tools.



Additionally, despite the digital transformation in educational and professional environments, the demand for traditional writing instruments remains robust, sustained by the tactile and direct control that pencils provide over digital alternatives. The market also benefits from trends in consumer purchasing behavior, which favor ergonomically designed, child-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing products. These factors ensure ongoing investments and interest in the development and marketing of new sharpener models, sustaining the dynamic growth of this niche market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Manual Sharpeners segment, which is expected to reach US$319.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.2%. The Electric Sharpeners segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $220.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.5% CAGR to reach $172.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

Beifa Group Co. Ltd.

Deli Group Co. Ltd.

Faber-Castell AG

Factis SA

GuangBo Group Stock Co. Ltd.

Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

KUM GmbH & Co. KG

Maped India Stationery Products Pvt. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc - Prismacolor

Plus Corporation

Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc.

Shenzhen Comix Group Co. Ltd.

Staedtler SE

Sunwood Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $810.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $909.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Pencil Sharpeners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovation in Design Propels the Development of More Efficient Pencil Sharpeners

Rising Demand for Art Supplies Drives Growth in Specialty Pencil Sharpener Market

Environmental Concerns Influence Design and Materials Used in Pencil Sharpeners

Adoption of Electric Pencil Sharpeners in Educational Institutions Expands Market Reach

Integration of Ergonomic Features Strengthens Product Appeal in Pencil Sharpeners

Digital Learning Trends Impact Traditional Stationery Products Like Pencil Sharpeners

Expansion of Online Retail Enhances Accessibility and Sales of Pencil Sharpeners

Growing DIY and Crafting Movements Propel Sales of Manual Pencil Sharpeners

Technological Advancements Lead to Multi-Functionality in Pencil Sharpener Designs

