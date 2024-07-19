Graphene Market Surges to USD 3786.88 Million by 2031, Propelled by 46.60% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Graphene Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.60% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 257.87 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3786.88 Million by the end of the forecast period.



REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~46.60% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2023 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Product

Application REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS ACS Material, LLC, BGT Materials Ltd., CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus SpA, Grafoid, Inc., Graphenea, Graphene Laboratories, Inc., NanoXplore, Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Applied Graphene Materials (AGM), AMO GmbH, Graphene Square, Inc., Graphensic AB. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Graphene Market Overview

Innovative Applications Across Industries: The graphene market is driven by its adaptable applications in composite materials, energy storage, and electronics. Graphene's exceptional conductivity and tenacity are being capitalised on by various industries, resulting in substantial demand. This widespread adoption stimulates market expansion, providing substantial revenue prospects.

Advancements in Production Techniques: Recent advancements in graphene production methods have resulted in increased scalability and reduced costs. Enhanced techniques have increased the accessibility of high-quality graphene, which has attracted investments and facilitated the growth of the market. The graphene market is poised for substantial growth as a result of these developments.

Rising R&D Investments: The graphene market is supported by the increased investment in research and development by key actors and institutions. Technological advancements are expedited by a focus on innovative applications and enhanced material properties, which guarantees sustained market growth and a competitive advantage.

High Production Costs: The high cost of graphene production continues to be a substantial impediment, despite the progress made in technology. The customer base is narrowed and market growth is impeded by these costs, which limit extensive adoption, particularly in price-sensitive sectors.

Complex Manufacturing Processes: Graphene manufacturing is characterised by its complex processes, which present challenges in terms of scalability. The graphene market's expansion and commercial viability can be impeded by the inconsistent quality and supply constraints that can result from these complexities.

Regulatory and Environmental Concerns: Market constraints are established by regulatory obstacles and potential environmental consequences associated with graphene production. The graphene market's long-term development trajectory is significantly influenced by the necessity of navigating intricate regulations and addressing environmental sustainability concerns.

Geographic Dominance:

The graphene market is primarily dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with China and South Korea being the most prominent players. This is a result of the established manufacturing infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and robust government support. By promoting innovation and reducing production costs, this geographical dominance expedites market growth. Advanced research initiatives and high demand in the electronics and automotive sectors in North America and Europe also contribute substantially. The expansion of the global market is further facilitated by competitive dynamics and regional collaborations.

Graphene Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including ACS Material, LLC, BGT Materials Ltd., CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus SpA, Grafoid, Inc., Graphenea, Graphene Laboratories, Inc., NanoXplore, Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Applied Graphene Materials (AGM), AMO GmbH, Graphene Square, Inc., Graphensic AB. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Graphene Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Graphene Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Graphene Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Graphene Market, by Product Graphene Nanoplatelets Graphene Oxide Reduced Graphene Oxide



Graphene Market, by Application Electronics Composites Energy



Graphene Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



