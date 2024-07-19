FuelPositive: Completes On-Farm Commissioning of the First Scalable Green Ammonia Production System and Announces New Manitoba-Based Partnerships

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the completion of on-farm commissioning of its first scalable Green Ammonia production system.



Francisco Mora, FuelPositive's Lead Chemical Engineer, commented, “We are excited to unveil our technology to the world and initiate the production of Green Ammonia. We are virtually ready to activate our system and produce ammonia. Our only setback during commissioning has been related to two on-the-ground certifications specific to Manitoba, which are required before turning the system on fully.”

Ian Clifford, Co-Founder and CEO, explained further, “We are excited and prepared to activate ammonia production in our first on-farm system and demonstrate our groundbreaking technology to the world. Currently, we are awaiting the final go-ahead from the province before proceeding. Unfortunately, our team was inaccurately informed of the completion and timeline of two necessary Manitoba certifications. We have addressed this issue.

While these approvals are essential to comply with Manitoba's requirements and to complete the final activation of the system, we are confident that we are compliant and that obtaining these certifications is a formality. We will continue to advise on this progress.”

Luna Clifford, Co-Founder and CIO, added:

“Fortunately, our team's skill, resourcefulness, and strong connections and advisors in Manitoba have allowed us to address the situation promptly. We have been supported by skilled and reputable Manitoba-based companies that have helped facilitate the company's transition to the province.

Leading mechanical and electrical contractors Wescan and Tri-Star Automation, the engineering firm QPS Evaluation Services Inc., and site safety specialist Quint Services have been pivotal in this process.

These local alliances have facilitated the on-farm commissioning of our first system and have guided us through the final regulatory hurdles, helping minimize delays.

Their invaluable support has helped FuelPositive navigate and adapt to Manitoba's specific on-the-ground requirements, ensuring a smooth and efficient integration.”

Jon Treloar, Mechanical Division Manager of Wescan Construction Services https://wescan-services.com , commented,

“We’re excited about the transformative impact FuelPositive can have on agriculture in Manitoba and beyond. FuelPositive has contracted us to help navigate the specific regulatory landscape of Manitoba.

Our extensive experience in dealing with the Ministry of Labour requirements ensures that FuelPositive has the necessary guidance and that their final "on the ground" approvals are underway.

Additionally, Wescan has provided FuelPositive with highly skilled Manitoba-certified contractors to expedite the approval process and support commissioning the first FP300 unit. These contractors offer critical electrical and mechanical support, helping to accelerate the project timeline.

Manitoba is known for its stringent regulations. However, the good news is that once FuelPositive’s first system is certified as "ready" for Manitoba, the certification process for subsequent systems will be much quicker and largely routine.”

David Thorarinson, Owner and CEO of Tri-Star Automation https://tristarautomation.ca commented,

“Our team at Tri-Star Automation is leveraging its extensive expertise to empower FuelPositive by providing essential electrical contracting, optimizing collaboration with Manitoba Hydro, and consulting on developing cutting-edge mass production capabilities in the province.”

Reagan Coppicus, Owner of Quint Services Ltd. https://quintservices.com , added,

“At Quint Services, we recognize the critical importance of safety planning for FuelPositive’s first-of-its-kind on-farm Green Ammonia manufacturing system and related storage. Our thorough safety and emergency response services ensure that FuelPositive can produce and store Green Ammonia with complete assurance, safeguarding farmers in emergencies. With our expert consulting and dedicated emergency response team, we are committed to helping FuelPositive create a safer and more sustainable future in agriculture.”

FuelPositive is also pleased to share that the Company has received numerous visits from interested farmers, stakeholders, and new association members eager to see the Company’s system in person at the Hiebert’s farm in Sperling.

This interest highlights the excitement and potential FuelPositive’s technology and business model holds for the agricultural sector, particularly for farmers.

Rick Rutherford, a third-generation owner and farmer at Rutherford Farms in Grosse Isle, Manitoba, https://www.rutherfordfarms.ca , commented,

“We have closely followed FuelPositive's groundbreaking projects in Waterloo, Ontario and Sperling, Manitoba.

Excited by their innovative approach, we've eagerly participated in the initial tranche of their current financing round and are now closely monitoring the progress of our investment.

As a near-net-zero-carbon farming operation, one of our most significant challenges has been reducing the carbon footprint of our nitrogen fertilizers.

Integrating FuelPositive’s technologies on our 12,000-acre farm has the potential to propel us into a carbon net-zero reality.

This milestone would be an incredible achievement for us, and it would set a transformative precedent for sustainable agriculture in Canada and worldwide!”

Ian Clifford added, “We’re thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response and support we've received from farmers, government agencies, and stakeholders across Manitoba since our arrival, resulting in many different site visits throughout July.

It's incredibly humbling to witness the enthusiasm, interest and demand for innovative solutions like ours in the agricultural sector.”

Luna Clifford concludes, “We're eager to produce ammonia on-site. While we have encountered some regulatory delays and are waiting to proceed, we continue to grow our network and promote FuelPositive interests and growth in Manitoba. Our commitment to delivering impactful solutions to farmers remains unwavering.”

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of our products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/sales/.

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Waterloo and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and in the USA on the OTCQB under the symbol NHHHF.

