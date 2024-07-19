The Global Market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products 2024-2030 with an Assessment of Regional Sales Dating Back to 2014 - Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions Driving Market Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

How is the Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ostomy Care Bags segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7%. The Ostomy Care Accessories segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $972.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $573.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Ostomy Care Products

Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2020

Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer

Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment

Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags

Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient)

Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate

Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances

Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share

Home Care Dominates the Market

Consistent Focus on Product Innovation Augments Market Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Competition

Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market

Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to Coloplast

Coloplast Expands SenSura Mio Range with New Ostomy Care Products

Brava Protective Seal

Select World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics

Annual Growth Rate of Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026

Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Select Ostomy Care Innovations

Alfred SmartBag

Ostoform Seal

SphinX

StomaLife

Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES)

Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP)

SenSura Mio Concave System

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025

Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase Products' Sales

Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets

Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products

Market Restraints

Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy

Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

