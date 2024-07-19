India Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Mankind Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej, TTK, HLL Lifecare, Karex, Redcliffe Hygiene, Sirona, & Okamoto Industries

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (Latex, Non-latex), Product (Male Condom, Female Condom), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India condom market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing awareness regarding the use of condoms, the high prevalence of HIV and STIs, and the presence of key companies in the country are driving the growth of this market. For instance, according to the research article published in the BMJ Journals in March 2022, approximately 6% of the adult population in the country is infected with one or more STIs at any one time.







The Indian government is also engaged in creating awareness regarding the prevention of HIV/AIDS. In October 2021, Phase II of the HIV/AIDS awareness campaign was launched, aiming at generating awareness, promoting related services, and reducing stigma around it. Such initiatives are further expected to increase the demand for condoms in India and foster market growth.

In addition, increasing initiatives to create awareness regarding female sexual health and the emergence of brands offering female condoms, such as MsChief and Bleu (Sirona Hygiene Private Limited), are further expected to drive the growth of the condom market in India.



India Condom Market Report Highlights

Latex dominated the material type segment with a share of over 85% share in 2023, owing to their availability and durability.

The non-latex segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing focus on product differentiation.

Based on product segment, Male condoms accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The increasing acceptance of male condoms and their availability in the Indian market compared to female condoms can be attributed to this growth.

In terms of distribution channels, drug stores accounted for the largest market share in 2023 owing to their easy accessibility.

In September 2021, Durex introduced the 'Made for India' innovation with the launch of Durex Extra-Thin Flavored Condoms, which is expected to help the company meet the increasing demand for flavored condoms in India.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

Mankind Pharma

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

TTK

HLL Lifecare Limited

Karex Berhad

Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd.

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

Okamoto Industries, Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $861.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Material type outlook

2.2.2. Product outlook

2.2.3. Distribution channel outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. India Condom Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. India Condom Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. India Condom Market: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. India Condom Market by Material Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Latex

4.4.2. Non-latex



Chapter 5. India Condom Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. India Condom Market by Product Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Male condoms

5.4.2. Female condoms



Chapter 6. India Condom Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. India Condom Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Mass merchandizers

6.4.2. Drug stores

6.4.3. E-commerce



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpk9vm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment