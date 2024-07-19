Europe and North America EV Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2024: Heavy Commercial Vehicle Charging Emerges as a New Segment

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe and North America - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

About 3.4 million of EV charging points in the two regions were monitored via cellular connections in 2023. The external power source is often a charging station, which is defined as equipment enabling a connection between the electric vehicle and the power grid. EV charging stations play a significant role in the discussions regarding the electrification of vehicle fleets. Electric vehicles and EV charging stations are often brought forward as a prerequisite in order to decrease the environmental impact of transportation.

The total number of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 percent from 7.8 million in 2023 to 26.3 million by the end of 2028. In North America, the total number of dedicated charging points is forecast to increase from 3.4 million in 2023 to reach 15.3 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 35 percent. These numbers include both private and public charging points.

This study investigates the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in Europe and North America covering all parts of the value chain including charge point operators, car OEM initiatives, and hardware and software vendors.

Key market trends:

The electric vehicle market continues to grow in spite of market uncertainty

The business case for connected charging stations continues to improve

M&As drive consolidation in the EV charging landscape

Going public gives access to growth capital

Demand for public and destination charging to increase rapidly in Europe

Open architectures alter the EV charging value chain

A modular design improves the case for DC charging

Car OEMs offer MSP services to lower barriers to EV adoption

Fast charging to move to more urban locations

Heavy commercial vehicle charging emerges as a new segment

New EV charging concepts using existing electrical installations in cities

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on EV charging infrastructure in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the EV charging value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 68 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.

Profiles of 32 charge point operators (CPOs).

Market forecasts lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions

What is the current state and size of the EV charging market?

What are the current trends on this market?

Which are the leading providers of hardware and software solutions?

What equipment and service offerings are available from the different vendors?

Which are the leading charge point operators in Europe and North America?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of EV chargers?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the EV charging industry evolve in the next 5 years?

There is a large number of CPOs in Europe. A few of these players have charging operations as their core business, but many actors come from adjacent markets. Examples of companies that are more or less specialised CPOs include Allego, Atlante, Fastned, Freshmile, InstaVolt and Ionity. Ionity was founded in 2017 by BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Daimler and Volkswagen Group. Many of the CPOs in Europe are subsidiaries of utility companies. Examples of utilities operating CPO networks include CEZ Group, EnBW, Enel X, ESB Group, Iberdrola Group, Innogy, Izivia, Statkraft and Vattenfall.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EV Charging in Europe and North America

1.1 EV charging infrastructure in Europe

1.2 EV charging infrastructure in North America

1.3 The electric vehicle market

1.4 Market players

1.4.1 Charge point operators (CPOs)

1.4.2 Mobility service providers (MSPs)

1.4.3 Hardware and software providers

2 Charging Technologies and Standards

2.1 Electric vehicle charging

2.1.1 AC and DC

2.1.2 Charging modes and levels

2.1.3 Battery capacity and charging time

2.2 Connector Standards

2.2.1 Type 1/SAE J1772

2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Combined charging system (CCS)

2.2.4 CHAdeMO

2.2.5 North American Charging Standard (Tesla)

2.2.6 GB/T

2.3 Connectivity and management software

2.3.1 Cellular IoT gateways, routers and modems

2.3.2 The open charge point protocol (OCPP)

2.3.3 Charging station management software

2.4 Payment solutions

2.4.1 Mobile payments and RFID tags

2.4.2 ISO 15118

2.4.3 Autocharge

2.4.4 Payment terminals

3 Charge Point Operators

3.1 Europe

Allego

Atlante

Be Charge

Bouygues Energies and Services (Bouygues Construction)

BP Pulse

CEZ Group

E.ON Group

EnBW

Eneco eMobility

Enel X (Enel Group)

ESB Group

Fastned

Freshmile

Iberdrola Group

InstaVolt

Ionity

Izivia (EDF)

Jolt Energy

Mer (Statkraft)

Power Dot

Recharge

Shell Recharge Solutions

TotalEnergies

Vattenfall Group

3.2 North America

Blink Charging

Electrify America

Electrify Canada

EVgo

Francis Energy

Hydro-Quebec

Tesla

Volta Charging

4 Hardware and Software Providers

4.1 Europe

ABB

ABL

ADS-TEC Energy

Alfen

Alpitronic

Amina Charging

AMPECO

Charge Amps

Chargecloud

ChargeNode

Circontrol

Compleo Charging Solutions

CTEK

DBT Group

Driivz

Easee

Eaton

Ecotap (Legrand)

Efacec

Ekoenergetyka

Elli

eNovates

Ensto Building Systems (Legrand)

E-Totem

EO Charging

Etrel

EVBox (ENGIE)

Evtec

Fortum

Garo

Gnrgy

GreenFlux

Heidelberg Amperfied (Heidelberg Druckmaschinen)

Ingeteam

IES Synergy

Juice Technology

KEBA

Kempower

Kostad

L-Charge

Last Mile Solutions

Mennekes Group

Pod Point (EDF)

Rolec Services

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Smartlab

Teltonika

Tritium

Virta

Wallbox

Webasto

Wirelane

Zaptec

4.2 North America

Flo

BorgWarner

BTC Power (E.ON)

ChargePoint

ClipperCreek

Delta Electronics

Elmec

EV Connect

EvoCharge (Phillips & Temro)

EVPassport

FreeWire Technologies

InductEV

SemaConnect

SK Signet

4.3 Additional hardware vendors

5 Market Analysis and Trends

5.1 Market analysis

5.2 Value chain analysis

5.3 Market trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9ml8s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment