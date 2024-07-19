Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Industry Research 2023-2030 - Growing Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance and Real-Time Monitoring Accelerates Market Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the data acquisition hardware market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing complexity and precision requirements of industrial and scientific applications propel the demand for advanced DAQ systems. As industries strive for higher efficiency and performance, the need for accurate and reliable data acquisition becomes paramount. The rising adoption of IoT and smart technologies across various sectors significantly enhances the need for robust data collection and analysis tools. These technologies require seamless integration with DAQ systems to gather and interpret vast amounts of data from interconnected devices and sensors.

Moreover, the expansion of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, where precise data acquisition is crucial for performance monitoring, safety, and regulatory compliance, significantly boosts market growth. The trend towards automation and digitalization in manufacturing processes also generates substantial demand for DAQ hardware to ensure operational efficiency and maintain stringent quality control standards.

Additionally, the continuous evolution of wireless and portable DAQ systems meets the growing need for flexible and mobile data acquisition solutions in diverse operational settings, from field research to on-site industrial monitoring. These factors, combined with ongoing advancements in sensor technology, data analytics, and user interfaces, are expected to sustain the robust growth of the data acquisition hardware market in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the External Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Plug-in Cards & Boards segment is also set to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $507.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $741.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADInstruments Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements in DAQ Systems Propel Growth in the Market

Rising Integration of AI and Machine Learning Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for DAQ Hardware

Increasing Adoption of IoT Enhances the Relevance and Demand for DAQ Systems

Higher Resolution and Faster Sampling Rates Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Data Accuracy

Development of Wireless and Portable DAQ Solutions Drives Market Expansion

Miniaturization of DAQ Components Spurs Adoption in Diverse and Remote Environments

Advances in Signal Conditioning Technology Strengthen Business Case for High-Performance DAQ Systems

Cloud-Based Data Storage and Analytics Platforms Propel Growth in DAQ Hardware Market

Increasing Complexity and Precision Requirements in Industrial Applications Generates Demand for Advanced DAQ Systems

Expansion of Aerospace and Automotive Sectors Boosts DAQ Hardware Demand

Growing Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance and Real-Time Monitoring Accelerates Market Growth

Digitalization and Automation Trends in Manufacturing Propel Adoption of DAQ Hardware

Growth in Telecommunication and Networking Industries Strengthens Business Case for DAQ Investments

Rising Use of DAQ Hardware in Environmental Monitoring Expands Market Opportunities

Development of Multi-Channel and Modular DAQ Systems Accelerates Demand and Market Penetration

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

ADInstruments Ltd.

AMETEK Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

DATAQ Instruments Inc.

Fortive Corp.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Mantracourt Electronics Ltd.

Measurement Computing Corp.

National Instruments Corporation

PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG

Red Lion Controls Inc.

Spectris Plc

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

