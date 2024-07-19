Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Industry Research 2023-2030 - Growing Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance and Real-Time Monitoring Accelerates Market Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the data acquisition hardware market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing complexity and precision requirements of industrial and scientific applications propel the demand for advanced DAQ systems. As industries strive for higher efficiency and performance, the need for accurate and reliable data acquisition becomes paramount. The rising adoption of IoT and smart technologies across various sectors significantly enhances the need for robust data collection and analysis tools. These technologies require seamless integration with DAQ systems to gather and interpret vast amounts of data from interconnected devices and sensors.
Moreover, the expansion of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, where precise data acquisition is crucial for performance monitoring, safety, and regulatory compliance, significantly boosts market growth. The trend towards automation and digitalization in manufacturing processes also generates substantial demand for DAQ hardware to ensure operational efficiency and maintain stringent quality control standards.
Additionally, the continuous evolution of wireless and portable DAQ systems meets the growing need for flexible and mobile data acquisition solutions in diverse operational settings, from field research to on-site industrial monitoring. These factors, combined with ongoing advancements in sensor technology, data analytics, and user interfaces, are expected to sustain the robust growth of the data acquisition hardware market in the coming years.
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the External Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Plug-in Cards & Boards segment is also set to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $507.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $741.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADInstruments Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Advancements in DAQ Systems Propel Growth in the Market
- Rising Integration of AI and Machine Learning Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for DAQ Hardware
- Increasing Adoption of IoT Enhances the Relevance and Demand for DAQ Systems
- Higher Resolution and Faster Sampling Rates Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Data Accuracy
- Development of Wireless and Portable DAQ Solutions Drives Market Expansion
- Miniaturization of DAQ Components Spurs Adoption in Diverse and Remote Environments
- Advances in Signal Conditioning Technology Strengthen Business Case for High-Performance DAQ Systems
- Cloud-Based Data Storage and Analytics Platforms Propel Growth in DAQ Hardware Market
- Increasing Complexity and Precision Requirements in Industrial Applications Generates Demand for Advanced DAQ Systems
- Expansion of Aerospace and Automotive Sectors Boosts DAQ Hardware Demand
- Growing Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance and Real-Time Monitoring Accelerates Market Growth
- Digitalization and Automation Trends in Manufacturing Propel Adoption of DAQ Hardware
- Growth in Telecommunication and Networking Industries Strengthens Business Case for DAQ Investments
- Rising Use of DAQ Hardware in Environmental Monitoring Expands Market Opportunities
- Development of Multi-Channel and Modular DAQ Systems Accelerates Demand and Market Penetration
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)
- ADInstruments Ltd.
- AMETEK Inc.
- Campbell Scientific Inc.
- DATAQ Instruments Inc.
- Fortive Corp.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Mantracourt Electronics Ltd.
- Measurement Computing Corp.
- National Instruments Corporation
- PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG
- Red Lion Controls Inc.
- Spectris Plc
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
