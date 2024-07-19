Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for Traceability and Authenticity Spurs Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment was valued at an estimated US$2.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Several noteworthy trends are shaping the food and beverage coding and marking systems market. The adoption of advanced coding technologies like laser coding, thermal inkjet printing, and continuous inkjet printing is increasing due to their ability to provide clear and durable markings on various packaging materials.
Sustainability is another significant trend, with manufacturers adopting eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging to meet global environmental goals and consumer preferences. The integration of smart technologies and data analytics is revolutionizing the industry, allowing for real-time monitoring and optimization of production processes.
Compliance with evolving regulations, such as nutritional labeling and allergen information, continues to drive innovation in coding and marking solutions. Rising consumer awareness and demand for transparency are further boosting adoption, as accurate labeling helps maintain brand reputation and ensures product authenticity. As a result, the market for food and beverage coding and marking systems is poised for significant growth, driven by continuous technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and the demand for traceability and transparency.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Global Economic Update
- Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Traceability and Authenticity Spurs Growth in Coding and Marking Equipment Market
- Technological Advancements in Coding Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Adoption
- Rising Consumer Awareness about Food Safety and Labeling Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Stringent Regulatory Requirements Drive Adoption of Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions
- Integration of Automation and Industry 4.0 Practices Propels Market Growth
- Emergence of Eco-Friendly Inks and Recyclable Packaging Materials Generates New Opportunities
- Smart Technologies and Data Analytics Transform Coding and Marking Processes
- Growing Use of Laser Coding and Thermal Inkjet Printing Drives Demand
- Compliance with Evolving Nutritional and Allergen Labeling Regulations Spurs Market Growth
- Rising Incidences of Counterfeit Products Drive Demand for Secure Coding Solutions
- Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing Systems Generates Demand for Integrated Equipment
- Development of Printers That Recycle Unused Ink Propels Growth in Sustainable Solutions
- Growing Demand for Transparent and Informative Packaging Fuels Market Expansion
- Advancements in Continuous Inkjet Printing Technology Strengthen Market Position
- Rising Popularity of Biodegradable Packaging Materials Creates New Opportunities for Eco-Friendly Coding
- Increasing Use of QR Codes and Barcodes for Consumer Engagement Throws the Spotlight on Innovation
- Emerging Trends in Customizable Coding Solutions Generate Market Opportunities
- Focus on Enhancing Brand Protection and Reducing Counterfeiting Strengthens Business Case
- Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Retailing Spurs Demand for Accurate Coding and Marking
