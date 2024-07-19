Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for Traceability and Authenticity Spurs Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment was valued at an estimated US$2.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Several noteworthy trends are shaping the food and beverage coding and marking systems market. The adoption of advanced coding technologies like laser coding, thermal inkjet printing, and continuous inkjet printing is increasing due to their ability to provide clear and durable markings on various packaging materials.

Sustainability is another significant trend, with manufacturers adopting eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging to meet global environmental goals and consumer preferences. The integration of smart technologies and data analytics is revolutionizing the industry, allowing for real-time monitoring and optimization of production processes.



Compliance with evolving regulations, such as nutritional labeling and allergen information, continues to drive innovation in coding and marking solutions. Rising consumer awareness and demand for transparency are further boosting adoption, as accurate labeling helps maintain brand reputation and ensures product authenticity. As a result, the market for food and beverage coding and marking systems is poised for significant growth, driven by continuous technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and the demand for traceability and transparency.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Continuous Inkjet Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Laser Technology segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $620.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $664.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Codetronix Ltd., Crown Packaging Corp., Diagraph, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Traceability and Authenticity Spurs Growth in Coding and Marking Equipment Market

Technological Advancements in Coding Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Rising Consumer Awareness about Food Safety and Labeling Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Stringent Regulatory Requirements Drive Adoption of Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions

Integration of Automation and Industry 4.0 Practices Propels Market Growth

Emergence of Eco-Friendly Inks and Recyclable Packaging Materials Generates New Opportunities

Smart Technologies and Data Analytics Transform Coding and Marking Processes

Growing Use of Laser Coding and Thermal Inkjet Printing Drives Demand

Compliance with Evolving Nutritional and Allergen Labeling Regulations Spurs Market Growth

Rising Incidences of Counterfeit Products Drive Demand for Secure Coding Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing Systems Generates Demand for Integrated Equipment

Development of Printers That Recycle Unused Ink Propels Growth in Sustainable Solutions

Growing Demand for Transparent and Informative Packaging Fuels Market Expansion

Advancements in Continuous Inkjet Printing Technology Strengthen Market Position

Rising Popularity of Biodegradable Packaging Materials Creates New Opportunities for Eco-Friendly Coding

Increasing Use of QR Codes and Barcodes for Consumer Engagement Throws the Spotlight on Innovation

Emerging Trends in Customizable Coding Solutions Generate Market Opportunities

Focus on Enhancing Brand Protection and Reducing Counterfeiting Strengthens Business Case

Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Retailing Spurs Demand for Accurate Coding and Marking

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)

Codetronix Ltd.

Crown Packaging Corp.

Diagraph

Domino Printing Sciences PLC

Dotjet, Inc.

Durable Technologies

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America

ID Technology LLC

Jantech Marking Equipment

RN Mark, Inc.

RYNAN Technologies Pte Ltd.

Tourmaline Enterprises, Inc.

Universal Labeling Systems, Inc.

Videojet Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.,

Weber Marking Systems GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chpjhi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment