Global Executive Education Programs Business Report 2023-2030: Corporate Downsizing and Reorganization Generates Opportunities for Executive Retraining

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Executive Education Programs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Executive Education Programs was valued at an estimated US$42.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$98.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the executive education market is driven by several factors, including the rapid pace of technological change, globalization of business practices, and evolving leadership roles. As technology reshapes industries, there is a growing need for executives to stay abreast of advancements like artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity, necessitating ongoing education. Furthermore, as businesses expand globally, leaders must understand international markets and cultural nuances, which executive programs often address through global strategy and cross-cultural management courses.
Consumer behavior also plays a critical role, with professionals increasingly seeking personalized and flexible learning options that can be integrated into their busy schedules without sacrificing job responsibilities. The adaptability of institutions to meet these needs by offering modular, online, and hybrid programs contributes significantly to the expansion of the executive education sector. These trends collectively ensure a robust demand for executive education, reflecting the industry`s importance in cultivating the next generation of business leaders.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pre-Designed Programs segment, which is expected to reach US$55.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.2%. The Customized Programs segment is also set to grow at 13.5% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.0% CAGR to reach $21.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aalto University Executive Education Oy, Baruch College, Cornell Johnson SC Johnson College of Business, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|275
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$42.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$98.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Executive Education Programs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Globalization Drives Demand for Cross-Cultural Leadership Training in Executive Education
- Technological Advancements Propel the Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Program Delivery
- Rising Importance of Soft Skills Development Expands Addressable Market for Executive Education
- Increasing Demand for Customized Learning Strengthens Business Case for Tailored Executive Programs
- Corporate Downsizing and Reorganization Generate Opportunities for Executive Retraining
- Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Leadership Roles Throws the Spotlight On New Curriculum Needs
- Shift Towards Remote Work Influences Development of New Executive Training Modules
- Advances in Learning Management Systems Facilitate Blended Learning Environments
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)
- Aalto University Executive Education Oy
- Baruch College
- Cornell Johnson SC Johnson College of Business
- Harvard Business School
- MIT Sloan School of Management
- Stephen M. Ross School of Business
- The University of Chicago Booth School of Business
- UCLA Anderson School of Business
- Columbia University
- Durham University - Business School
- Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University
- The University of Texas at Austin
- Stanford Graduate School of Business
- Rotman School of Management
- The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/foeb9w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment