Plant-Based Meat and Seafood Alternatives Market - Top Trends and Demand Spaces

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends and Demand Spaces in Plant-Based Meat and Seafood Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is part of a series on the top trends and key demand spaces for consumers sectors to focus on in 2024. This report explains how and why these trends are happening. The report identifies the consumer sentiment, market development, innovation landscape, the issues facing plant-based meat and seafood, and brand actions happening within each trend.



The plant-based market finds itself at a crossroads in 2024 as it faces consolidation and backlash from consumers who no longer perceive the category to be healthy or sustainable. However, there are opportunities to consider investing in on a product by product basis in terms of food technology innovations.



Report Scope

Consumers are struggling to see value for money in plant-based compared with real meat and seafood although country macro situations affect spending differently.

Clean label reformulation is happening in a number of ways including a focus on natural ingredient replacements, advanced fermentation processes, and ambient formats.

Beyond delivering cleaner labels brands are considering how advanced processes such as 3D printing, cell culturing, and precision fermentation can optimize production, sustainability, and sensory attributes although cost and scale challenges remain.

Outside of these major investments the industry can also consider avenues of opportunity in plant-based snacking, and creative use of retail and foodservice channels.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the challenges and opportunities for plant-based meat and seafood in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of plant-based market by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

TrendSights and demand space plant-based meat and seafood alternatives

Value skepticism

Clean label reformulation

Next-generation formulation

Low-impact animal proteins

Plant-based snacking

Careful marketing

Channel shifts

Takeaways

Companies Featured:

Beyond Meat

GoodDot

Nosh Bio

Avebe

Thoughtful Food

Cargill

Redefine Meat

Steakholder Foods

Aleph Farms

Heura

BILLA

UNLIMEAT

Emirates

NotCo

Kraft Heinz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8cipr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.