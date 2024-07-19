Global Radiation-cured Coatings Market Report 2024: Rising Importance of Eco-friendly Manufacturing Methods Coupled with Advancements in LED Curing Technology will Drive Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation-cured Coatings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Radiation-curable coatings are defined as coatings that can be cured by either ultraviolet (UV) or electron beam (EB) radiation. Formulations consist of oligomers, monomers, a photoinitiator, and additives. The study segments the total market by curing technology, end-use application, and formulation.



The study covers conventional UV, UV LED, EB, and dual/hybrid curing technologies. Volume and revenue forecast trends have been provided for each of these curing technologies. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period ends in 2030. End-use applications covered in the study include the furniture industry, printing and packaging industry, automotive industry, electronics industry, and other industries, including metal and plastic. From the formulation of the coatings segment, the analysis focuses on 100% solids, water-based, and solvent-based formulations.



This study identifies the major industry drivers, restraints, raw materials trends, technology trends, and regulatory trends in the global radiation-cured coatings market. In addition, the report assesses the present trends and estimates growth opportunities for companies.

Key Growth Opportunities:

UV-cured Coatings for the EV Market

Integration of Technology into UV Curing Systems

Sustainable UV-cured Coatings Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Radiation-cured Coatings Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Takeaways

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation - Radiation-cured Coatings

Radiation-cured Coatings Compositions

Developments in Monomers and Oligomers

Developments in Photoinitiators

Developments in Additives and Pigments

New Product Launches in Radiation-cured Coatings

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast: Radiation Cured Coatings Market

Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast

Growth Opportunity Analysis - by Curing Technology

UV Curing Sources

UV, LED, and Excimer

UV Curing Technology

UV LED Curing Technology

Advancements in UV and UV LED Curing Technology

UV LED Curing versus Conventional UV Curing

EB Curing

Dual/Hybrid Curing

Hybrid UV/EB Curing

Revenue Forecast by Curing Technology: Radiation Cured Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Curing Technology: Radiation Cured Coatings Market

Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast by Curing Technology Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - by Application

Percent Volume Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Furniture Industry

Radiation-cured Coatings for Industrial Wood

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry - Exterior Coatings

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry - Interior Coatings

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry - Refinish Coatings

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Electronics Industry

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Electronics Industry - Optical Fiber Coatings

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Electronics Industry - Conformal Coatings

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Printing and Packaging Industry

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Printing and Packaging Industry - OPVs

Radiation-cured Coatings for the Printing and Packaging Industry - Release Coatings

Radiation-cured Coatings for Other Applications

Radiation-cured Coatings for Consumer Goods

Radiation-cured Coatings for Industrial Metal

Growth Opportunity Analysis - by Formulation Technology

Percent Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology

Volume Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology

100% Solids Radiation-cured Coatings

Waterborne Radiation-cured Coatings

Solvent-borne Radiation-cured Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9qp63

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.