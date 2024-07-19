Global Radiation-cured Coatings Market Report 2024: Rising Importance of Eco-friendly Manufacturing Methods Coupled with Advancements in LED Curing Technology will Drive Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation-cured Coatings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Radiation-curable coatings are defined as coatings that can be cured by either ultraviolet (UV) or electron beam (EB) radiation. Formulations consist of oligomers, monomers, a photoinitiator, and additives. The study segments the total market by curing technology, end-use application, and formulation.
The study covers conventional UV, UV LED, EB, and dual/hybrid curing technologies. Volume and revenue forecast trends have been provided for each of these curing technologies. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period ends in 2030. End-use applications covered in the study include the furniture industry, printing and packaging industry, automotive industry, electronics industry, and other industries, including metal and plastic. From the formulation of the coatings segment, the analysis focuses on 100% solids, water-based, and solvent-based formulations.
This study identifies the major industry drivers, restraints, raw materials trends, technology trends, and regulatory trends in the global radiation-cured coatings market. In addition, the report assesses the present trends and estimates growth opportunities for companies.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- UV-cured Coatings for the EV Market
- Integration of Technology into UV Curing Systems
- Sustainable UV-cured Coatings Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Radiation-cured Coatings Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation - Radiation-cured Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coatings Compositions
- Developments in Monomers and Oligomers
- Developments in Photoinitiators
- Developments in Additives and Pigments
- New Product Launches in Radiation-cured Coatings
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast: Radiation Cured Coatings Market
- Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast
Growth Opportunity Analysis - by Curing Technology
- UV Curing Sources
- UV, LED, and Excimer
- UV Curing Technology
- UV LED Curing Technology
- Advancements in UV and UV LED Curing Technology
- UV LED Curing versus Conventional UV Curing
- EB Curing
- Dual/Hybrid Curing
- Hybrid UV/EB Curing
- Revenue Forecast by Curing Technology: Radiation Cured Coatings Market
- Volume Forecast by Curing Technology: Radiation Cured Coatings Market
- Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast by Curing Technology Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - by Application
- Percent Volume Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Furniture Industry
- Radiation-cured Coatings for Industrial Wood
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry - Exterior Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry - Interior Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Automotive Industry - Refinish Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Electronics Industry
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Electronics Industry - Optical Fiber Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Electronics Industry - Conformal Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Printing and Packaging Industry
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Printing and Packaging Industry - OPVs
- Radiation-cured Coatings for the Printing and Packaging Industry - Release Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coatings for Other Applications
- Radiation-cured Coatings for Consumer Goods
- Radiation-cured Coatings for Industrial Metal
Growth Opportunity Analysis - by Formulation Technology
- Percent Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology
- 100% Solids Radiation-cured Coatings
- Waterborne Radiation-cured Coatings
- Solvent-borne Radiation-cured Coatings
