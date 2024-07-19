DEADLINE ALERT for ENPH, HTZ, HUM, MRNS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Class Period: December 12, 2022 – April 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California; (2) Enphase had been experiencing a slowdown in battery deployment and adoption; (3) Enphase had been experiencing a longer transition period with NEM 3.0 and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)

Class Period: April 27, 2023 – April 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (2) demand for Hertz’s EVs was not as strong as Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its ICE vehicles and EVs; (5) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz’s financial results; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)

Class Period: July 27, 2022 – January 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants: (1) downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS)

Class Period: March 17, 2021 – May 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2024

Shareholders with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants understated the risk of failure to meet the early-stopping criteria in the RAISE trial; (2) Defendants did not disclose that a possible consequence of failing to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial would be that Marinus would stop the separate Phase 3 RAISE II trial; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com