Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services - Strategic Business and Global Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Fingerprint Biometrics to Account for ~61% of Total Market Revenue

The global market for Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Fujitsu Ltd., Bioenable Technologies Pvt., Ltd., Fujitsu Frontech Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fingerprint Biometrics segment, which is expected to reach US$9.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.3%. The Face Biometrics segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.4% CAGR to reach $3.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured):

Fujitsu Ltd.

Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

ASSA ABLOY AB

Daon, Inc.

4G Identity Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

BIO-key International, Inc.

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

BioID AG

Aware, Inc.

Facephi Biometria SA

Bayometric

Fingo

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Biometrics Technology

Types of Biometrics Technologies

Biometrics: A Growing Solution to Address Financial Fraud and Security Breaches

Growing Role of Biometrics in Banking and Financial Institutions

Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use (in %): 2023

Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by Technology (in %): 2023

Application of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads, Vein Recognition Gains Traction

Developing Economies Spearhead Adoption of Biometrics in BFSI Industry

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitization of Banking Services and Need for Stricter Identification Protocols to Prevent Security Breaches Drives Market

Unreliability and Vulnerability of Traditional Authentication Methods Fuels Adoption of Biometrics Solutions

Biometric Technology Vs Conventional ID Authentication Methods

Biometrics Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels

Growing Adoption of Mobile Banking Spurs Opportunities for Biometrics

Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Availability of Biometrics-Enabled Smartphones Transforms Mobile Banking Services

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023

Global Penetration Rate (In %) of Fingerprint Sensor in Smartphones

Expanding Social Network Footprint of Financial Organizations: Opportunities for Biometrics Technology

Biometric Payment Cards Propel Biometrics Adoption in BFSI Sector

Biometrics Technology Facilitates Financial Inclusion of Unbanked Population

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on the Rise

Worldwide Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Future Financial Transactions to be Password-less, Contact-less and Friction-less

Amidst Digital Transformation of Banking Operations, Behavioral Biometrics Witnesses Growth

Keystroke Dynamics Authentication Overcomes Challenges Related to Conventional Authentication Methods

Multi-Modal Biometrics Gain Momentum

Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication: Providing Greater Security to Transactions

Digital Onboarding Initiatives of Banks Present Favorable Outlook for Biometrics Technologies

Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth

Contactless Iris Biometrics Technology Poised for Strong Growth

Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity

Banks See More Deployment of Vein Recognition Biometrics

Dual Biometrics Finds Acceptance among Banks

Identity Verification: A Major Growth Area for Biometrics Use in Banks

Access Control: A Potential Application Area

Fintech Banking Addresses Drawbacks of Conventional Banking

On-Cloud Biometrics Gain Popularity

Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sector: A Review

Select Innovations in Banking Biometrics Space

Partnerships: Order of the day for BFSI

Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector

Challenges Facing Banks in Implementing Biometric Security Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



