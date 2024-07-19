India Solar PV Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 by Technology (Thin Film, Crystalline Silicon), Grid (On Grid, Off Grid), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Solar PV Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Thin Film, Crystalline Silicon), Grid (On Grid, Off Grid), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India solar PV panels market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.69 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030

Key drivers of the solar market are the cost competitiveness of solar PV compared to grid power, the acceptance of solar energy by governments and large consumers, the potential for significant cost savings through reduced electricity expenses, the availability of tax benefits such as accelerated tax depreciation and income tax exemptions for solar projects, and the emphasis on environmental sustainability through initiatives such as the Companies Act and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals.







In India, the decreasing cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) technology has made solar energy increasingly competitive with grid power. Technological advancements, economies of scale, and government incentives such as subsidies and tax benefits drive this cost reduction. The Indian government has firmly committed to promoting solar energy through various policies and initiatives.

The National Solar Mission aims to increase solar capacity, and state governments offer incentives such as net metering and open access for solar projects. For instance, in June 2021, SolarSquare acquired PV Diagnostics to enhance residential solar standards. This acquisition aims to improve solar energy efficiency and performance through advanced diagnostics technology.



India Solar PV Panels Market Report Highlights

Thin films dominated the market in 2023.It is due to their cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and efficiency, supported by advancements in solar energy technologies and the dropping prices of thin-film solar technology. Crystalline silicon is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

On Grid held the largest share in 2023, due to the reliability and stability of grid-connected systems, the ability to feed excess power back to the grid for credits or revenue, and the support from government policies such as net metering and incentives for grid-connected solar installation. Off Grid is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR

Industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. The dominance is attributed to the rising acceptance of solar power by large consumers for cost savings and environmental sustainability, supported by tax benefits such as accelerated tax depreciation and income tax exemptions for solar projects

In September 2023 Gautam Solar, a top Indian solar module manufacturer, secured a patent for an innovative "Tool for Bussing Process of Solar Panel," enhancing panel production yield and reducing manual work by over 50% while doubling production capacity

Companies Featured

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Adani Group

VIKRAM SOLAR LTD.

Waaree Energies Ltd.,

Saatvik Green Energy Pvt Ltd.,

RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd.

LOOM SOLAR PVT. LTD.,

Goldi Solar, Inc.

Servotech Power Systems

Bluebird Solar

SWELECT Energy systems Ltd

Panasonic Solar

JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.

Microtek Solar Solutions

Luminous India

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. India Solar PV Panels Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. India Solar PV Panels Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. India Solar PV Panels Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Thin Film

4.4. Crystalline Silicon

4.5. Other Technology



Chapter 5. India Solar PV Panels Market: Grid Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Grid Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. India Solar PV Panels Market Estimates & Forecast, By Grid, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. On Grid

5.4. Off Grid



Chapter 6. India Solar PV Panels Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. India Solar PV Panels Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Residential

6.4. Industrial

6.5. Commercial



Chapter 7. India Solar PV Panels Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.4.1. Expansion

7.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.4.4. New Product Launches

7.4.5. Research And Development

7.5. Company Profiles

7.5.1. Participant's overview

7.5.2. Financial performance

7.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent developments



