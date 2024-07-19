ECO Canada to Host Award-Winning Virtual Career Fair: Uniting Environmental Job Seekers, Professionals, and Recruiting Organizations Across Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada is thrilled to announce the third installment of its acclaimed Virtual Career Fair (VCF). Scheduled for September 18th at 8:00 A.M. MST, this nationwide event, recognized with the esteemed Best Non-profit Event Award 2023, brings together innovative organizations, thought leaders, job seekers, and professionals in Canada’s environmental sector. The statistics from the 2023 event speak for themselves: over 3,000 registered participants, 46 exhibiting employers, and 1,000 job applications.



About the VCF

The VCF extends complimentary admission to all attendees, with partnership opportunities available for exhibiting employers. The event surpasses traditional hiring fairs by offering a dynamic, user-friendly 3-D online platform in partnership with Vfairs. Real-time translation is available through the AI application Wordly.

Attendees can explore employers’ booths, engage in chat, and video options, apply for positions on the spot, and participate in live career and skills-building webinars. Register here to participate in the 2024 Virtual Career Fair



Exhibiting employers can accelerate their recruitment process, access talent eager to start or advance their green careers and increase their company’s visibility. Learn more about sponsoring opportunities!



Bonus Learning Sessions

In addition to recruitment and networking opportunities, the VCF offers complementary learning for job seekers, career advancers, and those exploring new paths in environmental careers. The diverse agenda is tailored to meet the evolving needs and interests of environmental professionals, offering engaging sessions such as:

9:00 A.M. – AI Skills for the Environmental Sector



Explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on environmental science and sustainability practices. Discover cutting-edge AI tools tailored for environmental applications and gain valuable insights into career-enhancing skills.

10:00 A.M. – Become an EP® in the Environmental Sector



Learn practical tips and strategies to maximize career growth using the Environmental Professional (EP®) designation. Gain insights into networking, professional development, and showcasing expertise to drive meaningful change.

11:00 A.M. – Shifting Careers in Today’s Environmental Workforce



Delve into the dynamic nature of the environmental job market and explore strategies for successful career transitions. Whether seeking a new direction or advancing your current path, this webinar equips you with the knowledge and confidence to navigate your career journey.

12:00 P.M. – Improve Your Resume with Training Solutions



Enhance your resume and stand out in the competitive job market with key training programs and certifications. Learn from career experts about impactful training solutions to elevate your professional profile.

4:00 P.M. – What Today’s Employers Are Searching for in Candidates



Gain insights from HR professionals on essential attributes and skills valued in today’s competitive job market. Align your resume, cover letter, and interview approach with employer expectations to increase job search success.

All webinars will be recorded and available on demand for up to one month after the career fair concludes, offering continued access to insights and prizes.

The 100 Hour Net-Zero Student Challenge

Alongside the career fair, ECO Canada announces the launch of the 100 Hour Net-Zero Student Challenge. This online challenge invites post-secondary students in their first Canadian diploma or degree program to pioneer solutions toward a cleaner, prosperous economy. From September 13th, 2:00 P.M. to September 18th, 4:00 P.M. MST, participants will collaborate in teams to come up with innovative solutions addressing industry-specific barriers to emissions reduction. This segment includes a kick-off keynote session, facilitated team formations, and speed mentoring sessions with industry experts.

Participants are encouraged to use their creativity across various domains including new product designs, digital solutions, policy frameworks, educational campaigns, and more, all centered on sustainability principles. Guided by industry mentors and equipped with resources from ECO Canada, student teams will engage deeply with challenges identified by high-emitting sectors such as Agriculture, Mining, Utilities, Construction, and Transportation.

“We’re thrilled to support ECO Canada’s 100 Hour Net-Zero Student Challenge. At BHER, we look for WIL partners that think outside the box and who are committed to creating pathways into green careers,” says BHER CEO Val Walker. “And ECO Canada does both! Beyond that, their program helps students develop technical and human skills and identify job opportunities in priority sectors that will only grow in the transition to net-zero.”

The challenge will conclude with team presentations during the Virtual Career Fair, followed by evaluations, and an awards ceremony after presentations on September 18th. Participants will compete for top honours decided by a panel of industry judges and a people’s choice vote.

For more information on how to participate: 100 Hour Net-Zero Student Challenge

The 100 Hour Net-Zero Student Challenge is funded by the Business + Higher Education Roundtable, and with support from the Government of Canada The Virtual Career Fair is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Skills for Success Program and Student Work Placement Program.



“ECO Canada is offering an incredible opportunity for young people interested in entering the environmental sector with their Virtual Career Fair. It’s a chance to explore opportunities and connect with experienced experts and industry leaders in the field. We are proud to support this initiative through the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program, and to help build the next generation of environmental professionals.”

—The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

“Canadian organizations are at the forefront of driving sustainability and environmental progress in Canada. With support from the Government of Canada’s Skills for Success Program, ECO Canada is offering Canadians the opportunity to build environmental careers through participation in training sessions, as well as direct employer interactions. The continuing impact from ECO’s third annual Virtual Career Fair will help shape the future of work in vital environmental sectors and strengthen the 21st century workforce.”

—Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry’s economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

