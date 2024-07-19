Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), July 19, 2024 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:

Cash: € 285,764.46

Number of shares: 129,659

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,886

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,610

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 322,578 shares for € 1,074,534.26

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 276,147 shares for € 938,985.90

At the last half-year report as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 416,331.34

Number of shares: 83,228

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 828

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 877

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 157,508 shares for € 584,045.97

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 180,395 shares for € 695,421.23

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1 886 322 578 1 074 534,26 1 610 276 147 938 985,90 01/02/2024 15 2 500 10 275,00 19 3 507 14 589,12 01/03/2024 5 1 000 4 140,00 2 1 000 4 190,00 01/04/2024 9 2 500 10 425,00 15 4 793 20 561,97 01/05/2024 11 2 463 9 999,78 - - - 01/08/2024 5 1 500 6 165,00 10 3 373 13 997,95 01/09/2024 15 3 522 14 193,66 4 1 240 5 096,40 01/10/2024 12 2 978 11 971,56 5 1 024 4 126,72 01/11/2024 21 6 499 25 021,15 - - - 01/12/2024 3 1 500 5 625,00 8 2 000 7 720,00 01/15/2024 15 3 500 12 705,00 2 282 1 026,48 01/16/2024 14 2 000 7 160,00 2 501 1 803,60 01/17/2024 23 3 427 11 891,69 2 192 683,52 01/18/2024 13 3 073 10 386,74 13 3 000 10 230,00 01/19/2024 2 500 1 700,00 6 1 250 4 275,00 01/22/2024 13 3 000 10 230,00 8 1 500 5 235,00 01/23/2024 3 1 500 5 115,00 16 4 716 16 694,64 01/24/2024 6 2 000 7 040,00 9 1 100 3 894,00 01/25/2024 8 1 500 5 265,00 1 1 3,56 01/26/2024 8 1 600 5 616,00 4 1 499 5 321,45 01/29/2024 10 1 000 3 530,00 7 2 054 7 291,70 01/30/2024 9 2 500 8 825,00 9 1 836 6 536,16 01/31/2024 12 2 751 9 600,99 10 1 302 4 570,02 02/01/2024 13 4 000 13 840,00 4 1 000 3 500,00 02/02/2024 13 3 001 10 293,43 5 1 030 3 574,10 02/05/2024 13 3 096 10 619,28 12 4 971 17 199,66 02/06/2024 19 2 904 9 931,68 7 2 000 6 900,00 02/07/2024 25 6 000 19 980,00 1 50 173,00 02/08/2024 8 1 500 4 875,00 10 1 314 4 296,78 02/09/2024 11 2 000 6 380,00 11 1 500 4 845,00 02/12/2024 13 1 750 5 810,00 31 8 636 29 103,32 02/13/2024 17 3 587 12 303,41 15 2 750 9 542,50 02/14/2024 12 2 250 7 807,50 18 3 629 12 737,79 02/15/2024 10 2 000 7 000,00 26 4 939 17 533,45 02/16/2024 44 10 663 31 882,37 13 2 500 7 625,00 02/19/2024 19 2 137 6 624,70 29 4 750 14 962,50 02/20/2024 25 3 613 11 091,91 7 1 001 3 123,12 02/21/2024 9 1 760 5 332,80 3 351 1 084,59 02/22/2024 13 1 721 5 231,84 2 251 773,08 02/23/2024 24 3 770 11 196,90 1 250 750,00 02/26/2024 15 2 250 6 592,50 12 2 250 6 660,00 02/27/2024 13 2 250 6 772,50 38 5 167 16 017,70 02/28/2024 14 2 010 6 130,50 21 3 732 11 755,80 02/29/2024 15 2 000 6 320,00 8 1 250 3 987,50 03/01/2024 12 2 029 6 492,80 20 3 500 11 410,00 03/04/2024 15 2 501 8 228,29 21 4 251 14 283,36 03/05/2024 23 3 500 11 725,00 28 2 308 7 916,44 03/06/2024 28 3 749 12 221,74 9 1 458 4 796,82 03/07/2024 14 1 573 5 112,25 12 2 500 8 250,00 03/08/2024 21 3 997 13 190,10 25 4 601 15 505,37 03/11/2024 16 2 250 7 560,00 20 2 999 10 196,60 03/12/2024 13 1 956 6 787,32 28 3 900 13 728,00 03/13/2024 10 1 530 5 355,00 24 2 500 8 875,00 03/14/2024 22 4 250 15 172,50 31 6 000 21 840,00 03/15/2024 16 2 000 7 320,00 39 4 750 17 622,50 03/18/2024 18 2 000 7 560,00 37 5 500 21 010,00 03/19/2024 101 20 564 75 881,16 34 6 863 28 550,08 03/20/2024 31 5 750 18 802,50 11 1 770 5 876,40 03/21/2024 2 500 1 635,00 43 5 730 19 596,60 03/22/2024 21 2 781 9 511,02 8 1 250 4 325,00 03/25/2024 12 1 750 6 055,00 14 1 750 6 142,50 03/26/2024 16 2 469 8 320,53 16 3 250 11 310,00 03/27/2024 32 5 000 17 050,00 5 1 250 4 400,00 03/28/2024 29 5 625 18 056,25 24 4 251 13 943,28 04/02/2024 14 2 750 9 047,50 11 1 829 6 108,86 04/03/2024 5 500 1 675,00 9 1 420 4 771,20 04/04/2024 12 2 000 6 680,00 8 1 500 5 085,00 04/05/2024 - - - 8 500 1 685,00 04/08/2024 7 1 250 4 162,50 23 3 280 11 152,00 04/09/2024 9 1 210 4 198,70 20 3 720 13 131,60 04/10/2024 13 2 790 9 792,90 6 275 981,75 04/11/2024 29 4 001 13 683,42 2 24 82,56 04/12/2024 16 2 551 8 571,36 12 1 193 4 068,13 04/15/2024 42 4 949 16 282,21 21 4 503 15 040,02 04/16/2024 45 6 865 21 830,70 - - - 04/17/2024 8 603 1 893,42 11 1 686 5 361,48 04/18/2024 10 1 997 6 370,43 8 1 264 4 070,08 04/19/2024 10 1 079 3 388,06 6 1 000 3 190,00 04/22/2024 8 1 000 3 170,00 5 500 1 600,00 04/23/2024 9 1 051 3 289,63 - - - 04/24/2024 12 1 730 5 311,10 1 250 775,00 04/25/2024 4 740 2 227,40 4 444 1 367,52 04/26/2024 4 1 000 2 990,00 2 250 765,00 04/29/2024 15 2 001 5 902,95 19 1 319 3 930,62 04/30/2024 16 1 851 5 478,96 2 208 624,00 05/02/2024 4 524 1 566,76 17 2 993 9 008,93 05/03/2024 - - - 46 7 114 22 053,40 05/06/2024 4 751 2 440,75 42 6 513 21 362,64 05/07/2024 8 1 503 4 989,96 20 3 250 10 920,00 05/08/2024 17 2 497 8 115,25 5 750 2 452,50 05/09/2024 9 1 749 5 649,27 3 175 570,50 05/10/2024 3 260 837,20 8 1 525 4 956,25 05/13/2024 19 2 763 9 421,83 56 9 234 31 764,96 05/14/2024 10 2 250 7 695,00 14 2 250 7 762,50 05/15/2024 8 1 000 3 470,00 18 3 054 10 689,00 05/16/2024 24 3 595 12 438,70 9 1 446 5 089,92 05/17/2024 14 1 850 6 586,00 38 5 835 21 006,00 05/20/2024 9 732 2 627,88 4 864 3 119,04 05/21/2024 8 1 279 4 578,82 8 1 250 4 487,50 05/22/2024 69 13 641 45 833,76 - - - 05/23/2024 10 1 000 3 340,00 14 2 750 9 267,50 05/24/2024 12 1 921 6 339,30 9 1 500 5 010,00 05/27/2024 16 4 319 13 691,23 18 3 000 9 630,00 05/28/2024 12 1 289 4 111,91 5 1 001 3 203,20 05/29/2024 11 923 2 944,37 26 2 046 6 547,20 05/30/2024 2 427 1 357,86 8 1 250 4 050,00 05/31/2024 - - - 18 3 750 12 637,50 06/03/2024 4 500 1 645,00 - - - 06/04/2024 1 250 815,00 6 500 1 655,00 06/05/2024 12 751 2 463,28 2 2 6,60 06/06/2024 6 579 1 870,17 4 249 816,72 06/07/2024 5 671 2 147,20 - - - 06/10/2024 18 1 560 5 023,20 23 4 413 14 342,25 06/11/2024 24 3 511 11 129,87 5 1 250 4 012,50 06/12/2024 50 7 534 22 526,66 3 486 1 535,76 06/13/2024 30 3 450 10 315,50 23 3 850 11 858,00 06/14/2024 39 5 700 16 131,00 1 250 750,00 06/17/2024 26 5 750 14 835,00 26 4 265 11 259,60 06/18/2024 16 2 680 6 834,00 12 1 600 4 128,00 06/19/2024 - - - 20 5 432 14 938,00 06/20/2024 9 1 750 4 690,00 4 750 2 115,00 06/21/2024 - - - 3 500 1 375,00 06/24/2024 - - - 12 2 150 6 127,50 06/25/2024 22 3 545 10 138,70 7 912 2 663,04 06/26/2024 16 2 057 5 800,74 7 939 2 657,37 06/27/2024 4 500 1 415,00 11 1 761 5 071,68 06/28/2024 18 2 750 7 837,50 2 251 725,39

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

