SECU Foundation Renews Support of Lead for North Carolina with $1 Million Grant

RALEIGH, N.C., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has announced its renewed support of Lead for North Carolina (LFNC), a post-graduate fellowship program at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill School of Government. With its $1 million grant, the Foundation will serve as the lead funder for the placement of up to 150 LFNC SECU fellows in paid local government fellowship positions over a five-year period.



Lead for North Carolina was the Foundation’s first venture in education funding for graduate students, helping UNC School of Government launch its pilot in 2019. The program aims to recruit, train, and place promising young leaders in fellowships to strengthen local governments, support communities, and create a new generation of public servants. The Foundation’s grant will help ensure program growth, doubling the more than 100 young leaders who have been placed in high-impact LFNC fellowships in 90 organizations to date.

“Lead for North Carolina is an incredible program, and we couldn’t be more pleased to champion the efforts of the UNC School of Government with our grant,” said SECU Foundation Board Member Mona Moon. “LFNC SECU fellows are passionate about public service and committed to uplifting the work of local governments and the communities they serve. LFNC builds upon the Foundation’s SECU Public Service Internship program and is a wonderful opportunity for those considering a career in public service.”

“Much like SECU Foundation’s model of ‘the power of a dollar,’ collectively and cooperatively, each Lead for NC fellow is making a positive transformation on North Carolina,” said LFNC Executive Director Dylan Russell. “From 125 new partnerships, to securing over $100 million in grants – county by county, town by town, fellow by fellow – these young professionals are actively increasing the capacity of local governments, and together we are creating the next bench of civic leaders in North Carolina. This state is better because of their work and because of SECU Foundation’s investment in this program.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

