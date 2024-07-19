Conquer Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting with FinCEN Filing Agents, the ultimate partner for CTA Self-Filing Software

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgarAgents LLC (EA), a leader in regulatory filings and the fastest growing filing agent and financial printer, expands expertise to BOIR filings as FinCEN Filing Agents.

Effective as of January 1, 2024, new rules under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) now require many corporations, limited liability companies, and other entities (reporting companies) to report beneficial ownership information to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Platform, powered by FinCEN Filing Agents, offers a comprehensive and compliant BOI service solution to self-registrants and service providers.

If a reporting company exists as of January 1, 2024, it must file its initial BOIR by January 1, 2025. If a reporting company is created on or after January 1, 2024, and before January 1, 2025, it must file BOIR within 90 days of registration. If a reporting company is created after January 1, 2025, it must file BOIR within 30 days of registration.

Failure to report complete or updated beneficial ownership information to FinCEN may result in a civil or criminal penalties, including civil penalties of up to $500 for each day that the violation continues, or criminal penalties including imprisonment for up to two years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

FinCEN Filing Agents, powered by EA, offers the most efficient and effective BOIR filing solution software to meet your FinCEN filing needs long before each deadline. Some of the features included in the BOIR filing software are:

Secure beneficial owner approval and filing.

Efficient BOI form-filling with geo-autocomplete and a reusable entities database.

Bulk data import for auto-filling reports.

A Newly Exempt Entity option.

Test and Live File.

Go-forward Compliance reminders.

EA’s BOIR filing software is currently onboarding service providers while our many current users successfully file with FinCEN. FinCEN Filing Agents are available to meet all client filing needs, with instructions for preparers and 24-hour email correspondence at boi@edgaragents.com .

Robert Friedmann, Product Manager, stated, “At EdgarAgents, we are proud to introduce FinCEN Filing Agents, your ultimate partner in navigating the complexities of the new Beneficial Ownership Information reporting regulation. FinCEN Filing Agents represents the epitome of EdgarAgents’ agility and obsessive focus on customers’ needs. Since 2008, EdgarAgents has been a leader in regulatory filing solutions and in leveraging technology to enable outstanding service. This extension to support FinCEN filings was a natural choice for us to leverage our proven expertise in a new, but vitally important way. We look forward to serving our customers and channel partners; helping each of them File with Confidence."

Connect with our team today to receive more information on the Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Platform, powered by FinCEN Filing Agents. As a thought leader and trusted partner, EA (dba as FinCEN Filing Agents) is the preferred solution to your FinCEN filing needs.

About EA



EA is a leading SEC filing agency and financial printer. We serve registered investment management companies as well as public and private companies, their in-house and outside counsel, corporate compliance teams, private equity, and investment banking partners.



Learn more at www.edgaragents.com, on LinkedIn, or by contacting us here boi@edgaragents.com or +1-212-265-3347.