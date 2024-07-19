Restaurants Canada Thankful a Tentative Deal has been Reached in the LCBO Labour Dispute

Toronto, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada congratulates the LCBO and Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) in reaching a tentative agreement. The strike created a challenging situation for our industry, and we are thankful the parties have reached a deal.

We are grateful to the Ford government, LCBO management and staff for their tireless efforts to prioritize restaurants and bars by allocating limited resources to our sector. This prioritizing helped mitigate the negative impacts of the strike. Restaurants and bars could continue to operate and serve communities and visitor during our peak season.

“Our operators are breathing a sigh of relief,” said Kelly Higginson, President & CEO, Restaurants Canada. “The past few weeks have been extremely challenging during this critical time of year. The support of our industry by the Ford government during this strike is appreciated.”

The food service industry in Ontario is a $44.5 billion sector, employing nearly 445,000 individuals. Around 14,000 locations rely significantly on alcohol sales for their revenue.