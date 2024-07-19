CISO GLOBAL ANNOUNCES SOLUTION TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF CROWDSTRIKE SECURITY EVENT 

Scottsdale, Ariz., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), CISO Global, an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, announces that it has successfully identified and implemented a comprehensive solution to address the recent security incident involving CrowdStrike and Microsoft.



This incident, resulting from a faulty update to CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor V6.58, caused widespread disruptions by triggering a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) on thousands of Windows machines globally. CISO Global's solution was developed after the Incident Response team studied affected networks and offers a clear path to recovery for those affected. CISO is deploying this successfully to affected customers.

The faulty update caused critical faults in the Falcon Sensor's driver interactions with the Windows kernel, leading to fatal system errors upon startup. This has rendered numerous systems inoperable, significantly impacting businesses worldwide. In response, CISO Global has developed a simple and effective step-by-step solution to resolve the issue and restore normal operations.

Step-by-Step Solution to Resolve BSOD Issue:

Boot into Safe Mode or Windows Recovery Environment: Restart your computer and repeatedly press the F8 key (or Shift+F8) before Windows starts to enter Safe Mode or use the Windows Recovery Environment. Navigate to the CrowdStrike Directory: Once in Safe Mode or Recovery Environment, open File Explorer and go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike. Delete the Faulty File: Locate the file named C-00000291*.sys and delete it. Reboot the System Normally: Restart your computer normally. The issue should be resolved, and your system should boot without encountering the BSOD.

Alternatively, for advanced users:

Use the Command Prompt in Advanced Startup to delete the file: Open Command Prompt from the Advanced Startup Options. Execute the command: del C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike\C-00000291*.sys.





Statement from CISO Global:

"We understand the significant challenges posed by the recent CrowdStrike update issue, and our team has worked diligently to develop a straightforward fix that addresses the immediate problem and restores system functionality,” said David Jemmett, CEO. “While we are pleased to be able to assist our clients and others, this event should serve as a warning to all regarding the importance of strong network resiliency. Time will tell whether this was caused by human error, or an attack similar to what affected Solar Winds.”

About CISO Global:

CISO Global is a premier cybersecurity firm specializing in comprehensive security solutions designed to protect organizations from a wide range of cyber threats. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to innovation, CISO Global delivers cutting-edge services and support to ensure the safety and integrity of our clients' digital assets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief that we have identified a solution to the CrowdStrike security incident; and our belief that security incidents warn of the importance of strong network resiliency. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Hilary Meyers

hilary.meyers@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444