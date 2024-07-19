Alaska Energy Metals Announces Results of Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) (“Alaska Energy Metals” or the “Company”) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2024, as altered and supplemented by the addendum dated June 14, 2024 (the “Addendum”), for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders originally scheduled and opened on June 10, 2024 and adjourned until July 18, 2024 were approved by the shareholders.

Shareholders elected the six management nominees listed in the table below. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN Number of Directors 1,502,083 37,581 0 0 0 97.56 % 2.44 % 0.00 % Mark Begich 1,493,493 0 46,171 0 0 97.00 % 0.00 % 3.00 % Gregory Beischer 1,493,748 0 45,916 0 0 97.02 % 0.00 % 2.98 % Tyron Breytenbach 1,491,943 0 47,721 0 0 96.90 % 0.00 % 3.10 % Corri Feige 1,489,493 0 50,171 0 0 96.74 % 0.00 % 3.26 % John (Ian) Stalker 1,500,173 0 39,491 0 0 97.44 % 0.00 % 2.56 % Mario Vetro 1,499,223 0 40,441 0 0 97.37 % 0.00 % 2.63 % Ratification of Share Option Plan 1,449,507 90,157 0 0 0 94.14 % 5.86 % 0.00 % Ratification of Fixed Restricted Share Unit (“RSU”) Plan 1,444,327 95,337 0 0 0 93.81 % 6.19 % 0.00 %

The Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors and ratified the Share Option Plan and Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan described in the Addendum.



New directors of the Company include Mario Vetro, Tyron Breytenbach, and Ian Stalker.

Mario Vetro: Mr. Vetro is an Investor / Financier and Partner at Commodity Partners of Vancouver, BC. He has extensive experience in structuring and advising resource companies. He has successfully raised hundreds of millions of dollars for resource development projects and has participated in transactions ranging from $100 million to $1.5 billion.

Tyron Breytenbach: Mr. Breytenbach presently serves on the Company’s Advisory Board and has provided excellent advice. He is a strong technical geologist with experience in magmatic nickel deposits and extensive experience in international capital markets, having worked with Cormark and Stifel Canada.

Ian Stalker: Mr. Stalker is Executive Chairman of Bradda Head Lithium and has held numerous executive and board positions with resource-oriented companies. He has been involved in raising more than US$750 million from capital markets for a range of successful mining projects.

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project, ‘Angliers-Belleterre,’ in western Quebec. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation, and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sarah Mawji, Public Relations

Venture Strategies

Email: sarah@venturestrategies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation). These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.