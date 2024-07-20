Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Helen of Troy, Target Hospitality, Owens & Minor, and Salesforce and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH), Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), and Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy announced its first-quarter revenue and profits, simultaneously slashing its full-year outlook for sales and earnings. Following this news, the Company's stock experienced a sharp decline, plummeting by 27% in pre-market trading.

For more information on the Helen of Troy investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HELE

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)

On June 10, 2024, Target Hospitality issued a press release announcing that it had "received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing South Texas Family Residential Center ('STFRC') services agreement with Target's migrant programming partner ('STFRC Partner'), effective in 60 days, or on or about August 9, 2024 ('Effective Date')." Target Hospitality stated that it "intends to provide operational and financial updates giving effect to the termination prior to June 30, 2024."

On this news, Target Hospitality's stock price fell $3.305 per share, or 31.48%, to close at $7.195 per share on June 11, 2024.

For more information on the Target Hospitality investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TH

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)

On June 24, 2024, Owens & Minor announced that “the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, has, at the request of the Company, resigned from his position as an officer of the Company, effective June 21, 2024.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

For more information on the Owens & Minor investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OMI

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce reported its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results. In pertinent part, Salesforce's reported $9.13 billion in revenue came in below the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range and the current remaining performance obligation growth rate-a key bookings metric-came in below the company's outlook. Salesforce also issued fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $9.2 to $9.25 billion, below consensus estimates.

As a result, Salesforce's stock price declined over 20% at the close of trading on May 30, 2024.

For more information on the Salesforce investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRM

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: