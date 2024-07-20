FIVE BELOW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Five Below, Inc. on Behalf of Five Below Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Five Below, Inc. (“Five Below” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIVE) on behalf of Five Below stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Five Below has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 16, 2024, Five Below formally announced that Joel Anderson has resigned from his positions as President and CEO, as well as from his seat on the Board of Directors. Concurrently, the company projected a decrease of 6% to 7% in comparable sales for the fiscal second quarter ending August 3, 2024.

Following this news, the stock dropped 9% during afterhours trading on July 16, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Five Below shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: