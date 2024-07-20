HARBOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Harbor Diversified, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTC: HRBR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Harbor on May 7, 2024 with a Class Period from May 10, 2022 to March 29, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Harbor have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Harbor Diversified’s financial statements from May 9, 2022 to the present were misstated due to improper revenue recognition; (2) Harbor Diversified lacked adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Harbor, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

