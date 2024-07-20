Could Personal Air Conditioners Be a Solution for the Paris Olympics?





HONG KONG, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is no longer just the case that temperatures are going to rise. They have risen. Over the coming weeks, Paris will show us what this means for the future of the Olympics and for the future of sports. With over ten-thousand athletes and over ten-million attendees expected in Paris for the games, being prepared for extreme heat is not just wise, it is essential.

However, most competitions in venues are lacking shading and no air conditioning in the Olympic Village for environmental reasons. The concerns of the Olympic Organizing Committee are not unfounded, as the extensive use of traditional air conditioners can sometimes cause problems. A Singapore alley gained attention due to its dense arrangement of air conditioning outdoor units, leading to high street temperatures and causing inconvenience to residents.

At TORRAS, we are not pretending to offer a magic solution to all of these problems, but we believe in our products, their power and their purpose. This year we released the Coolify Cyber which was described as “a game-changer for anyone who loves being outdoors but detests the heat's discomfort”. So what is it?

It is an air conditioner that sits around the neck and is by far the most innovative model within the market, a market which we ourselves founded three years ago. Here is not the place to tire readers with technical specifications and scientific explanations. More than just a neck fan, COOLiFY Cyber uses advanced cooling technology to quickly lower body temperature. It works because, on a very simple level, cooling the neck is one of the most efficient means of cooling the body. And thanks to our designers, it looks good too. As Tech Advisor said themselves “It has the appearance of something from the movie Dune”. We’ll take it.

No one could sympathise more with Paris’ environmental goals than the TORRAS team. However, working with athletes is a part of our DNA and leaving them exposed to the dangers of overheating is something we simply can’t live with. The fact that the Olympic village is now bringing in 2500 aircon units does little to solve the larger problems at play. There are too few units relative to the number of athletes, not to mention only those athletes whose nations can afford them.

Us aside, we genuinely believe that personal air conditioners could be an intelligent and flexible solution for the upcoming olympics. Whether worn by athletes or visitors, indoors or outdoors, temperatures will be dangerously severe, lives are at risk and athletic performances are at stake. Such things mustn’t be taken lightly and Coolify Cyber might just have some of the answers.

