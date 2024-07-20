The Alberta Cancer Foundation’s Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Passes $100 Million Milestone in its 16th Year

STRATHMORE, Alberta, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, over 1,400 cyclists and their supporters are gathering in the Strathmore area for Alberta’s largest cycling fundraiser, the Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer, supporting the Alberta Cancer Foundation. As the Tour celebrates its 16th year and over $7.3 million (and counting) raised this year alone, it also marks a historic milestone by surpassing $100 million in total funds raised. This remarkable achievement underscores 16 years of community building, memories and making life better for all Albertans facing cancer.



Throughout the annual two-day event, cyclists will journey up to 200 kilometres around the beautiful Alberta countryside. The Tour is a fun and meaningful way for Albertans to honour those who are facing or have faced cancer—including loved ones, friends, colleagues and neighbours. Whether riding as an individual, as part of a corporate or community team, or participating as a volunteer, there is a place for everyone to make an impact.

“Now in its 16th year, this legendary event exemplifies the power of a passionate community who are united by a single purpose: to make life better for Albertans facing cancer,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “We are grateful for every rider, donor and partner, including our friends at Enbridge, who have dedicated their time and resources to making a difference for the 24,000 Albertans who hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’ each year.”

Enbridge has supported the cancer fundraiser for a number of years, including as title sponsor since 2010. This year, the company’s dedicated cycling team of 151 participants has raised more than $690,000 to support the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

“Since 2010, the Tour has become a cherished Enbridge tradition and collective rallying point, with many of our employees riding and volunteering, along with their friends and families. The Tour is truly a community – a place of support, comfort, camaraderie and encouragement – one united in the common mission and vision of a cancer-free future,” says Max Chan, senior vice president and corporate development officer at Enbridge, and member of Alberta Cancer Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Funds raised for the Alberta Cancer Foundation’s Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer will support leading-edge cancer research—including ground-breaking clinical trials, patient support programs and enhanced care at Alberta’s 17 cancer centres, This support will continue to benefit the one in two Albertans who will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime including cancer patient and rider, Janie Munro.

“Events like the Tour bring people together—cancer touches so many lives in different ways and this event creates awareness of that. This ride reminds people that we aren’t alone, and it raises money for such a great cause. We are stronger in numbers,” says Janie. In August of 2023, Janie was diagnosed with grade III, triple positive breast cancer which is a very aggressive form of breast cancer. After 16 rounds of chemotherapy, 25 rounds of radiation and a bi-lateral mastectomy, Janie is participating in the Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer because, “If I’ve proven anything to myself this year, it’s that I can do hard things.”

Media are invited to join Janie and many other inspirational Albertans at this weekend’s Tour events:

What: 2024 Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer When: July 20-21, 2024



OPENING CEREMONIES – July 20

Opening speeches: 7:20 a.m. Cyclists depart: 8:00 a.m.

Interview opportunities:

Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation



Max Chan, Senior Vice President and Corporate Development Officer, Enbridge

Janie Munro, cancer patient and rider EVENING FESTIVAL – July 20

Program: 4:45 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Interview opportunities:

John Osler, Co-Chair, OWN.CANCER

Dr. Andrea McNiven, Director, Medical Physics, Tom Baker Cancer Centre

Mike Zurawell, cancer patient and rider Where: Strathmore Stampede Grounds

33 Wheatland Trail | Strathmore, AB

Highlights: 100km and 70km cycling route each day

Food, drinks and entertainment

Self-camping

For more information on the Tour, to register, or to donate, visit 2024.touralbertaforcancer.ca.

For media inquiries, contact:

Breanne Kraus, Director, Communications and Marketing, Alberta Cancer Foundation

breanne.kraus@albertacancer.ca | Cell: 780-905-9273

Enbridge Inc.

media@enbridge.com | Toll-free media line: 1-888-992-0997

ABOUT THE ALBERTA CANCER FOUNDATION

In the darkest moments of a cancer journey, we are the light. The Alberta Cancer Foundation exists to create more hope and more moments for all Albertans facing cancer, no matter where they live or the type of cancer they are facing. We surround patients and their families with love and support, while empowering the best and brightest to tackle the most difficult, challenging problems we face. As a single community of committed, passionate Albertans focused on a single goal, we are relentless in our pursuit of bringing the best cancer care and research possible to our province.

Together, we are creating more moments for more Albertans facing cancer.

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INC.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.