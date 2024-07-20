SINGAPORE, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 21, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Carbon DeFi

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Carbon DeFi , a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX). This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Carbon DeFi's advanced trading features and strategies.

Carbon DeFi is an innovative DEX that empowers users with on-chain automation and superior orderbook-like features. The platform offers unique advantages including adjustable fees for liquidity providers, rotating liquidity, irreversible unidirectional orders, and built-in MEV protection. These features allow for sophisticated trading strategies such as grid trading and scalping, all executed on-chain.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to leverage Carbon DeFi's advanced trading tools directly from their wallet interface. OKX Wallet users can now access customizable trading strategies, enjoy MEV-resistant transactions, and manage their positions with greater flexibility and control. Users can set their own fee structures, benefit from automatic liquidity rotation, and execute trades without the risk of order reversal, all while maintaining the security and convenience of their trusted OKX Wallet.

