SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - ELAN

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELAN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Elanco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 27, 2024, Elanco issued a press release “announc[ing] updates to the expected U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval timelines for Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro. The press release stated that Zenrelia is expected to receive FDA approval in the third quarter of 2024, leading to a potential commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company had previously set a launch timeline for the third quarter of 2024. The press release also stated that Credelio Quattro is expected to receive FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the Company had previously set an approval timeline for the third quarter of 2024.

On this news, Elanco’s stock price fell $3.69 per share, or 20.53%, to close at $14.28 per share on June 27, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.