SINGAPORE, July 21, 2024



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Umami Finance

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Umami Finance , a pioneering DeFi platform on Arbitrum. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Umami's innovative yield products and services.

Umami Finance, a Bonsai SubDAO, offers top-tier, non-custodial yield products called vaults for core cryptocurrencies like USDC, BTC, and ETH. The platform focuses on simplifying yield farming through automated processes and professional-grade DeFi products, catering to both retail and institutional investors.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily access Umami's GM Vaults directly from their wallet interface. OKX Wallet users can now leverage Umami's advanced yield strategies, including automated hedging and internal netting, to potentially earn high and stable yields on popular cryptocurrencies. This collaboration expands OKX users' access to sophisticated DeFi products on the Arbitrum network, offering new opportunities for optimized asset management and yield generation.

