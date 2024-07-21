SINGAPORE, July 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 22, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Tegro

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Tegro , a revolutionary Gen2 decentralized exchange (DEX). This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Tegro's advanced trading features and services.

Tegro is transforming the DeFi landscape by combining the speed and efficiency of centralized exchanges with the security and autonomy of decentralized systems. The platform offers an advanced orderbook system, gasless quotes, rapid trade executions, robust MEV protection, and custody-less fund transfers, making it ideal for both retail and high-frequency traders.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to leverage Tegro's innovative features directly from their wallet interface. OKX Wallet users can now enjoy CEX-like liquidity, gasless quotes, lightning-fast order execution, and enhanced security measures, all while maintaining full custody of their assets. This collaboration expands OKX users' access to a cutting-edge DEX that offers the best of both centralized and decentralized trading environments, potentially enhancing their trading experience and efficiency.

