 Baby Gourmet Foods Issues Product Recall for Baby Gourmet Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Gourmet Foods has issued a product recall to remove Baby Gourmet Organic Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal from all in-store and online retailers nationally. The recall is due to possible Cronobacter spp. contamination.



Baby Gourmet Foods is recalling the products listed below:

Brand name Common name Size Lot code(s) on food UPC Master case UPC Baby Gourmet Banana Raisin Oatmeal 227 gr 24122BROAC G2 BB/MA 2025AL03







628619100036 10628619110032





No other Baby Gourmet or Little Gourmet products are affected by this recall and no incidents related to this product have been reported to date.





Since inception, Baby Gourmet has been committed to providing the best and cleanest food for families. Baby Gourmet became the first baby food brand in Canada to earn the esteemed Clean Label Project Purity Award. Its products are tested for over 400 chemicals of concern such as heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers. ​

"The safety of infants and children is Baby Gourmet’s top priority,” said Jen Carlson, co-founder of Baby Gourmet. "As a company founded for our own families, our dedication to quality is deeply personal. We are steadfast in our mission to offer naturally healthy and clean food, supporting parents on their distinctive journey with their young ones. Food safety, quality, and the health of our consumers are, and will always be, at the core of everything we do.”

Consumers who have purchased Baby Gourmet Organic Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal should dispose of the product immediately or return to the location where they were purchased.

About Baby Gourmet:

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Baby Gourmet® is the first-to-market and leading pouched, privately held organic baby food company in Canada. Their range of products are available nationwide at all major food retailers. Founded in 2005 by sisters Jennifer Carlson and Jill Vos at the Calgary Farmer's Market, Baby Gourmet has grown to become the top organic baby food brand in Canada. Rooted in the belief that every parent should feel confident in nourishing their baby, the brand is a leader in innovation, quality and taste. Committed to providing delicious, nutrient-dense and safe food, Baby Gourmet sources only the finest organic ingredients to develop recipes. Their mission is to help babies develop a love for good food.

Media Contact

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

403-585-4570



