QPR Software Plc appoints Taru Mäkinen as new Chief Financial Officer









QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 July 2024 at 9 AM EET









QPR Software Plc has appointed Taru Mäkinen (born 1975, Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration) as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mäkinen will start in her role and as a member of the executive management team in October. The current CFO, Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen, will transition to new opportunities outside the company.

Mäkinen brings over 20 years of diverse experience in various leadership roles in financial management. Most recently, she served as the CFO of Casambi Technologies Oy and previously at Efecte Plc.

"We are very pleased to welcome Taru to the QPR team. Her deep expertise and experience in financial management, along with her strong background in technology companies, will be a significant asset for us. I believe Taru will play a crucial role in implementing our growth strategy and strengthening our financial performance," says Heikki Veijola, CEO of QPR Software Plc.

"I am excited to join QPR Software and look forward to working with the new team. QPR has a strong reputation and an innovative product portfolio, and I am proud to be part of this organization. My goal is to support the company's strategic objectives and ensure financial success in the future," says Mäkinen.









For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029









QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com









