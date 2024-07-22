Transgene and BioInvent to Present Poster on Oncolytic Virus, BT-001, at ESMO 2024

Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, July 22, 2024, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will jointly present a poster on initial clinical results from the Phase I part of the ongoing randomized Phase I/IIa trial of BT-001 at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting. ESMO will take place in Barcelona, Spain, from September 13 to 17, 2024.

Poster and abstract title: “Initial clinical results of BT-001, an oncolytic virus expressing an anti-CTLA4 mAb, administered as single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.”

Presentation topic : Investigational immunotherapy

: Investigational immunotherapy Presentation number : 1024P

: 1024P Speaker : Stéphane Champiat

The abstract will be available on ESMO’s website on September 9, 2024, at 0:05 a.m. CEST.

BT-001 is an oncolytic virus generated using Transgene’s Invir.IO® platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting recombinant human anti-CTLA-4 antibody generated by BioInvent’s proprietary n-CoDeR®/F.I.R.S.T™ platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine.

BT-001 is expected to induce a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response by selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, thereby potentially enhancing the safety and tolerability profile of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody through reduced systemic exposure.

The ongoing Phase I/IIa study ( NCT04725331 ) is a multicenter, open label, dose-escalation trial evaluating BT-001 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab (anti-PD-1 treatment). Patient inclusions are ongoing in Europe (France, Belgium) and the trial has been authorized in the US.

***





About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

Follow us on social media: X (previously-Twitter): @TransgeneSA - LinkedIn: @Transgene

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company’s validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T.™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company’s own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company’s fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

More information is available at www.bioinvent.com .

Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent

Contacts

Transgene Contact:

Media:

Caroline Tosch

Corporate Communication Manager

+33 3 68 33 27 38

communication@transgene.fr







Investor:

Nadege Bartoli

IR Analyst and Financial Communications Officer

+33 3 88 27 91 03

Lucie Larguier

Chief Financial Officer

+33 3 88 27 91 00

investorrelations@transgene.fr Transgene Media Contact:

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi

+ 44 (0)203 928 6900

transgene@medistrava.com





































BioInvent :

Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

+46 (0) 46 286 85 50

cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com





Transgene disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



BioInvent disclaimer

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachment