OKX Launches 'OKX Racer,' a Telegram Mini-App Game that Challenges Users to Guess Bitcoin Price Movements

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 company, today launched 'OKX Racer,' new Telegram Mini-App (TMA) game that challenges players to correctly guess the price movements of Bitcoin within five-second intervals. OKX is the first major centralized exchange to release a TMA.



The game is simple, with players offered a simple choice - will the price of Bitcoin 'moon' in the next five seconds? Or will the next five seconds spell 'doom' for Bitcoin's price? Successful guesses earn players points, and consecutive wins give lucky players multipliers that supercharge their points.

Players can also invite their friends to earn referral rewards and use points for in-game upgrades. This fun game is free-to-play, and will quickly become a favorite on the fast-growing Telegram Mini-App circuit.

Jason Lau, Chief Innovation Officer at OKX, said: "Telegram's mini-app platform is quickly becoming a can't-miss venue for those who are looking to engage the crypto community. At OKX, we want to embrace easy-to-use, interoperable and accessible platforms that cultivate communities, incentivize participation and encourage fun. OKX Racer is our first foray into Telegram Mini-Apps, and we hope it's a hit for users and a value-add for the growing community."

