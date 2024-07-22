Subsea7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 22 Jul 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 15 Jul 2024.



Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.



In the period from 15 July 2024 until 19 July 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 262,500 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 203.3626 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value

(NOK) 15 July 2024 53,000 201.0262 10,654,389 16 July 2024 53,500 199.8342 10,691,130 17 July 2024 52,000 202.8776 10,549,635 18 July 2024 52,000 205.5632 10,689,286 19 July 2024 52,000 207.6583 10,798,232 Previously disclosed 12,632,212 92.5804 1,169,495,086 Accumulated 12,894,712 94.8356 1,222,877,757 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 4,628,304 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.53% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 302,188,272.



Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.

**************************************************************************

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

This is information that Subsea 7 S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 22 July 2024 at 08:05 CET.

Attachments