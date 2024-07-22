Global Bread Mix Market Size to Reach $6.68 Bn, with 2.3% of CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global bread mix market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.32 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at 2.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Consumers are increasingly demanding artisanal baked goods, particularly breads, cakes, and other confections. More manufacturers are also focusing on the appearance and texture of baked goods. They are looking to make products that appear to be handcrafted using traditional artisanal baking techniques.

Technological advancements are also benefiting the baking industry with the introduction of new solutions at various stages of the baking process. As a result, artisanal bakeries are emerging as a promising source of specialty ingredient growth, such as bread mix for bread machines. Many bread mixes now appeal to health-conscious consumers who are looking for whole grain, gluten-free, or low-carb options, thereby expanding the bread mix market. Some mixes even allow for simple customization, thereby letting customers include their preferred ingredients.

Among all the product types available, bread and roll mixes account for well over half of worldwide sales, with modern trade leading the way with two-fifths revenue share.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global bread mix market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.68 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of bread mix in the United States are estimated at US$ 584.6 million in 2024.

The South Korean market is projected to reach US$ 348.6 million by the end of 2034.

Demand for bread mixes in North America is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2034.

China is expected to account for a market share of 49.4% in East Asia in 2024.

Worldwide sales of pizza mixes are estimated at US$ 846.5 million in 2024.

“Bread mixes are available in a wide variety of flavors and types, ranging from traditional to specialty. Bread mixes allow simple customization, enabling customers to include their preferred ingredients,” highlights a Fact.MR analyst.

Large Retail Chains Collaborating with Major Bread Mix Brands and Manufacturers

Bread mixes are widely available in supermarkets and hypermarkets, which fall under modern trade due to their large shelf space and distribution networks. This accessibility promotes impulse purchases and frequent restocking. Large retail chains frequently work with major bread mix brands and manufacturers. They can use their marketing resources to promote these products, run promotions, and offer discounts. This visibility increases consumer awareness and encourages trial and purchase.

Modern trade outlets typically stock a diverse selection of bread mixes to meet a variety of tastes, dietary preferences (such as gluten-free or organic), and consumer requirements. This variety allows customers to find products that meet their needs without having to visit multiple stores.

Key Market Players Driving Innovation in Bread Mix Market

Some of the leading manufacturers of the Bread Mix Market as discussed in the report include Bakels India; The Langlois Company; Corbion NV; Lesaffre; IRCA S.P.A.; Bunge Limited; Glanbia PLC; Orkla Food Ingredients; Cargill Incorporated; IFFCO Ingredient Solutions; Associated British Foods Plc; Ingredion Incorporated and, Ardent Mills.

Industry News in the Bread Mix Market

Key players in the bread mix market are embracing a two-pronged strategy, scaling up production while simultaneously driving innovation through artisan-style breads and specialty offerings. This approach caters to a broader audience.

Many manufacturers are investing in Product Decoration Units (PDUs), allowing for customized designs on baked goods regardless of shape or weight. This technology enhances product appeal and caters to consumer demand for visually interesting food options.

Glanbia Nutritionals (Oct 2021): Launched the OvenPro Series, a solution that enhances the texture and flavor of cakes and breads.

Associated British Foods (April 2023): Introduced plant-based bread mixes, catering to the growing vegetarian market.

Cargill (Feb 2023): Released gluten-free bread mixes, addressing dietary needs and expanding their customer base.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bread mix market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the bread mix market based on type (bread & roll mixes, sourdough bread mixes, pizza mixes, rye bread mixes) and distribution channel (traditional trade, modern trade, industrial, food service), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

