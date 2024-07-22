Early redemption of tier 2 capital

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Date     22 July 2024


As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors has decided in favour of an early redemption of the tier 2 capital of EUR 100 million issued on 22 August 2019 (ISIN: XS2044277395).

The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 22 August 2024.

Refinancing of the tier 2 capital to be redeemed is already in place.


